Welcome to Danny’s Galley: Keepin’ It Fresh

Gather round, crewmates! It’s Chef Danny Davies, the culinary voyager, here to share a few words about the unsung legends of the open waters – the yacht chefs.

From battlefields to the luxurious decks of superyachts, I’ve whipped up dishes fit for future kings and thrill-seekers alike. But let me tell you, it ain’t just about the Michelin stars or the royal connections. It’s about that spark when you see someone’s eyes light up after tasting a creation that came from the heart.

In this culinary adventure, we’ll traverse the waters and tackle the waves together. From meat munchers to plant-based pioneers, we’ll embrace diversity and share recipes that’ll make your taste buds sing.

I’m all about building connections and hearing the real deal from the crew in the galley. We’ll dive deep into the challenges we face, from provisioning and budgeting to taming those wild sea ingredients. Together, we’ll uncover the secrets of sailing the culinary seas with finesse and flair.

No need for boastful bravado, my friends. Let’s embrace the charm of this humble journey, where we learn from each other and grow together. So, raise a toast to the yacht chefs, the culinary superheroes of the high seas! Stay tuned for real talk, true camaraderie and a dash of rockstar-style spice in the world of yacht chefs. Cheers, mates!

Danny’s Dish of the Issue: Arugula and Parmesan Salad

This is a super simple salad for that last minute app idea. This Arugula based salad relies on a classical flavor profile to ensure that this dish will not be a miss on any charter menu. It’s the perfect lunchtime salad but also sophisticated enough to serve as an app at dinner service.

Let’s start with fresh arugula. Keep it peppery and crisp by wrapping it in a ziplock bag with a paper towel. That’s the secret to extending its fridge life.

Next up, mustard green microgreens—a breeze to grow on board, my green-fingered folk. Or pick them up through a provisioning agent. Some supermarkets even stock them.

Then the balsamic pearls—a taste explosion! You can find them in major supermarkets, or be a culinary champion and whip ’em up yourself. Trust me, it’s a piece of cake.

Now, we’ve got the mysterious stargazers or Egyptian star clusters, a rare treasure indeed. Don’t fret! Garden centres are your treasure map. Wash them gently, pick only the budding plants, then keep them watered well and they’ll bloom like a summer romance. Keep doing it right and those pretty pink flowers will last for weeks.

Of course, we can’t forget the classics – extra virgin olive oil, cucumber slices, and aged Parmesan cheese. Most galley rats can rustle these up!

Method:

Mix arugula with a little salt, shaved Parmesan and the EVOO in a large bowl.

Take two full length slices of the cucumber and lay the one over the other to create a super long slice; I use a peeler to get the right thickness. Grab a bunch of the arugula and gently ball it up. Place it on the cue and roll it up. Don’t push too hard, it should be done gently. The idea is that once the guest starts eating, it will fall apart to reveal a light salad, not a squished lump of arugula.

Tip from experience: Do this as mise and store in the fridge for up to an hour before service. It’s tricky to get it right for smaller portions. Place the cucumber side by side, overlapping slightly and offset by a couple inches. Once rolled up, it gives you a double height, skinny profile.

Garnish with balsamic pearls, mustard cress and star gazers, finish with a green basil oil just before serving so the aromatics hit the guest.

