Yachts and Crew Honored by the International Superyacht Society

As the yachting community converged in Fort Lauderdale for FLIBS, many looked forward to the annual International Superyacht Society’s Design and Leadership Awards where individuals and yachts were awarded for their excellence.

The International Superyacht Society’s (ISS) Design and Leadership Awards were created in 1990 to recognize outstanding achievements in the creation of large yachts. 33 years later, the yachting industry looks forward to the one day of the year where exceptional contributions in yachting are celebrated.

ISS’s annual Design and Leadership Awards were hosted on Thursday, October 26, at The Ritz-Carlton on Fort Lauderdale beach. Individuals were honored in five different award categories.

The Distinguished Crew Award recognized yacht crew members that exemplified the professional standards that yacht crew members are held to. These crew members exceeded their normal duties and were honored for their acts of service. Nominations for this award were made by the yachting industry and the winning selection was made by a panel of judges. This year’s Distinguished Crew Award winner was Capt, Richard Kirkby and the crew of M/Y Mayan Queen IV. Kirkby and the crew of Mayan Queen IV saved the lives of numerous migrants after a ship sailing from Tobruk, Libya to Italy capsized in international waters near Pylos, Greece.

Highly skilled individuals are needed to construct a yacht, and this year’s Artisan Award looked to honor one of those experts. These individuals are known for their continuous delivery of exceptional work that has become the standard of yachting. Nominations for this award were made by the yachting industry and the selection was made by a panel of judges. The winner of the 2023 Artisan Award was Mike Moor from Silver Yachts.

The Excellence in Improving Yachting Award celebrates the active stewardship of marine ecosystems and was nominated by owners and the yachting industry. The winning selection was made by a panel of judges that looked to recognize an individual or group that worked towards conserving resources and creating a more sustainable future in yachting. The winner of this year’s Excellence in Improving Yachting Award was Seabed 2030.

2023’s Leadership Award looked to honor an individual or company who has helped make the superyacht industry flourish. Nominations for this award were made by the ISS Board of Directors and the winner was selected by the Leadership Awards winners committee which is made up of previous award recipients. This year’s winner was François Zuretti.

The Excellence in Technology Award spans a wide range of technology within the yachting industry. Although any piece of technology used in the yachting industry could have been nominated for this award, an emphasis on innovation and ingenuity was made when picking a winner. The winner of this year’s Excellence in Technology Award was DRIFT.

Yachts were also honored during the Design and Leadership Awards with 10 different award categories. These yachts could only be nominated by yacht builders, designers, and refit yards.

Yacht of the Year

Winner: M/Y APHO

Best Refit

Winner: S/Y ATHOS

Best Interior (Sail)

Winner: S/Y Nyumba

Best Interior (Motor)

Winner: M/Y APHO

Best in Sail <500 GT (above 24 meters)

Winner: S/Y NYUMBA

Best in Sail 500 + GT

Winner: S/Y SEA EAGLE

Best in Motor <500 GT (above 24 meters)

Winner: M/Y CIAO

Best in Motor 500-1500 GT

Winner: M/Y COME TOGETHER

Best in Motor 1500<3000 GT

Winner: M/Y STARLUST

Best in Motor 5000 + GT

Winner: M/Y APHO

