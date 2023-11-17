2023 Boat Builder Awards Winners Announced

The 2023 Boat Builder Awards recognized companies and individuals for their excellence in the yachting industry.

Over 36 companies were among the 90 nominated for their outstanding achievements in the yachting industry in the 2023 Boat Builder Awards. Last night, the 12 winners and three honorable mentions were announced.

The ninth edition of the Boat Builder Awards occurred on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the historic amphitheater of the Amsterdam Maritime Museum during METSTRADE. The awards are co-organized by International Boat Industry (IBI) and METSTRADE.

“The Boat Builder Awards has become a valuable part of the METSTRADE community for nine years now,” said Niels Klarenbeek, director of METSTRADE. “It unites all involved in yacht construction, allied trades, and the suppliers of equipment and materials on a shared platform where we can meet and celebrate often unsung achievements.”

The following are the Boat Builder Awards 2023 Winners. For the judges’ summary of why the winners were chosen, click here!

Customer of Tomorrow

WINNER – Axopar – x Agapi Boat Club

Breakthrough Launch of the Year

WINNER – HH Catamarans – HH44

Innovative Design Solution

WINNER – TYDE – The Icon – glazing, flight control, digital helm, safety features and sound system

Supply Chain Collaboration – Production Boats

WINNER – Nautique Boat Company and Scanstrut – magnetic charger for 2024 ski boats

Supply Chain Collaboration – Superyachts

WINNER – CRN, RINA Services and Weichai-Ballard – SUP-Y: Sustainable Powered Yacht

Sustainability Project of the Year

WINNER – Beneteau Group – recycling fibres into new builds

Eco-focused Boat of the Year

WINNER – IMPACD Boats – IMPACD 570

Designer of the Year

WINNER – Christian Gott – Fairline Yachts

People and Skills Development

WINNER – MIA, AIMEX and BIA – Australian Marine Jobs Initiative

Rising Star

WINNERS – Josie Maher – Edencraft and Žiga Jarc – EJET

Lifetime Achievement

Massimo Perotti – Sanlorenzo

