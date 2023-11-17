2023 Boat Builder Awards Winners Announced

The shortlist for the 2023 Boat Builder Awards has been announced, with 36 companies and individuals from 14 countries being named as potential winners.
Over 36 companies were among the 90 nominated for their outstanding achievements in the yachting industry in the 2023 Boat Builder Awards. Last night, the 12 winners and three honorable mentions were announced.
The ninth edition of the Boat Builder Awards occurred on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the historic amphitheater of the Amsterdam Maritime Museum during METSTRADE. The awards are co-organized by International Boat Industry (IBI) and METSTRADE.
“The Boat Builder Awards has become a valuable part of the METSTRADE community for nine years now,” said Niels Klarenbeek, director of METSTRADE. “It unites all involved in yacht construction, allied trades, and the suppliers of equipment and materials on a shared platform where we can meet and celebrate often unsung achievements.”
The following are the Boat Builder Awards 2023 Winners. For the judges’ summary of why the winners were chosen, click here!
WINNER – Axopar – x Agapi Boat Club
WINNER – HH Catamarans – HH44
WINNER – TYDE – The Icon – glazing, flight control, digital helm, safety features and sound system
WINNER – Nautique Boat Company and Scanstrut – magnetic charger for 2024 ski boats
WINNER – CRN, RINA Services and Weichai-Ballard – SUP-Y: Sustainable Powered Yacht
WINNER – Beneteau Group – recycling fibres into new builds
WINNER – IMPACD Boats – IMPACD 570
WINNER – Christian Gott – Fairline Yachts
WINNER – MIA, AIMEX and BIA – Australian Marine Jobs Initiative
WINNERS – Josie Maher – Edencraft and Žiga Jarc – EJET
Massimo Perotti – Sanlorenzo
Tagged boat builder awardsTopics: