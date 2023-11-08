31st Annual Key West Offshore Poker Run Kicks Off

Over 1,500 participants embarked on the 31st Annual Key West Offshore Poker Run yesterday.

250 teams and more than 1,500 participants took to the sea for the 31st Annual Key West Offshore Poker Run yesterday.

A tradition that started in 1993 by The Florida Powerboat Club (FPC) has turned into an annual Poker Run for powerboat enthusiasts from around the world. Participants come from Canada, Mexico, and parts of Europe to attend the Poker Run.

The one-week event allows for departures from different areas like Fort Lauderdale and Miami, cruising through the Florida Keys towards their destination of Key West. The first wave of powerboats left Tuesday, while more follow Wednesday and Thursday.

An action-packed weekend follows, with events starting at the Conch Republic Seafood Company in Key West. A percentage of funds raised from the Poker Run will be donated to Reef Relief and another organization that will be announced soon.

“The Key West Offshore Poker Run is the hallmark event of our organization,” said Stu Jones, founder and president of the Florida Powerboat Club. “We take immense pride in what we’ve accomplished over the past 31 years, and each year surpasses our highest expectations.”

PC: Jerry Wyszatycki, Florida Powerboat Club

