Carrie B Breaks Loose, Bumps Yacht

Inclement weather caused popular tour boat the Carrie B to break free from its dock on Fort Lauderdale’s New River and float downriver before floating into several other vessels, including a yacht.

Rare November tropical storm-like conditions in South Florida caused a popular Fort Lauderdale sightseeing vessel to become undocked early Thursday morning and float down the New River unmanned, striking several vessels including a yacht.

The woman on board the yacht, who local media identified as Stephanie or Stephany, described a fairly abrupt wakeup call.

She told NBCMiami.com that she and her boyfriend were asleep when they heard a loud bang at around 4am.

“We were all worried,” she told the news outlet. “We were like ‘is it hitting the bridge or hitting boats along the way?’ No one was on the Carrie B. The lines had snapped because of the wind so it was just doing its thing down the New River.”

She told news outlet Local10.com that the weather made for an interesting situation.

“Carrie B was docked over there, but the line snapped because of the wind. So they had it tied up – everything was fine – it’s just, you know, it’s crazy out here, as you can see.”

Nobody was reported injured, and the Carrie B was eventually towed back to its dock. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph were reported around Fort Lauderdale, as was flooding.

For decades, the double-decked Carrie B has been a popular Fort Lauderdale tourism institution. Made to look like an old-fashioned steamboat, it takes patrons on tours of Fort Lauderdale waterways.

