Fire Devastates St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club

An early Sunday fire devastated St. Andrew’s Bay Yacht Club, a popular northwest Florida institution.

Firefighters battled flames and adverse conditions as a fire started early on Sunday and quickly devastated St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club.

The main yacht club building, which the Panama City News Herald described as one of the most historic buildings in Bay County, burned to the ground. The fire started in the early hours of Sunday morning when nobody was in the building; there were no injuries.

Panama City fire authorities said a call came in at 3:44 A.M., and crews were on the scene before 4. According to the Panama City fire chief, firefighters’ efforts were hampered by the fact that nearby fire hydrants didn’t have enough water.

“We did have some water supply issues in the very initial phases of the fire, but we were able to overcome those by locating fire hydrants that were function able,” David Collier told news outlet WJHG..

A Panama City official said the city was aware of the problem.

“In certain areas we have fire hydrants that don’t function optimally and not to say there’s not water in them it’s just not at the volume,” Panama City assistant city manager Jared Jones told WJHG.

A message on the club’s Facebook page offered some optimism for the future.

“We have good insurance, and we’ve already filed a claim,” the post read. “The Board will be meeting this week to begin the rebuilding process as well as to find ways to keep the Club functioning in some form in the meantime.”

