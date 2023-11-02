Hatteras Yachts Layoffs Affect About 80

About 80 people lost their jobs this week in a series of Hatteras Yachts layoffs.

Hatteras Yachts laid off about 80 workers at their New Bern, North Carolina facility earlier this week. The layoffs, which were reported to have happened on Monday, were pinned to economic factors in the boating and yachting industry. In a statement, Bass Pro blamed ‘the current economic conditions and the desire to invest in new boat designs.” Bass Pro owns White River Marine Group and bought Hatteras in 2021. Sources at the scene said the layoffs came as a surprise to workers.

Craven County Economic Director Jeff Wood told the New Bern Sun Journal that even after the layoffs, more people work for Hatteras Yachts than did when White River bought it. He had been in touch with Hatteras, he said.

“They’re going to take this time to do some more investments, especially in the Hatteras brand, but they’re going to continue to invest in all three brands,” Wood told the newspaper. “They’re looking at long-term strategies.”

Related Posts Brokerage news Luke Brown Yachts has been appointed the exclusive East Coast marketing and sales representative for Offshore Yachts, ranging in size from 54 to 92 feet.…

Yachts go green The Charter Yacht Brokers Association honored three yachts in its Going Green to Save the Blue campaign, which encourages charter yachts to lessen their impact…

Three yachts destroyed in fire A fire ravaged three yachts and damaged two others docked at a municipal marina in Marmaris, Turkey, in the early morning hours of April 10.…

Topics: