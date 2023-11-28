Historic Hidden Gem Destination: Downtown Miami, FL

Whenever you’re in Baltimore, you simply can’t miss out on a trip to Harbor East! This premiere waterfront neighborhood has everything you could possibly want…
Downtown Miami is full of hidden gems, if you know where to look! Just steps away from Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach, downtown Miami may be the ultimate superyacht destination you’ve been looking for. With plenty of hidden gems to discover, including some historic finds, you’ll never get bored of all that Miami has to offer, from a leisurely afternoon to a robust and exciting nightlife scene.
And if you’re looking for an excellent place to stay and dock your superyacht in downtown Miami, The Venetian Marina & Yacht Club is the place to stay. Located in a boater and superyacht-friendly area with a strong, water-focused lifestyle, it’s perfect for all superyacht captains, crew, and guests!
For a taste of contemporary art and culture, look no further than the Perez Art Museum of Miami, or PAMM. Overlooking the water on Biscayne Boulevard, the PAMM is home to some of the best contemporary art from all over the world, with pieces that were created between the 20th and 21st centuries.
With an incredibly diverse collection of art from all corners of the globe, the Perez Art Museum of Miami is a must-visit for both art and history buffs, and occasional patrons of the arts.
Just a short trip away from The Venetian, the PAMM is the perfect addition to any daytime itinerary.
If you’re eager to beat the crowds in Bayfront Park, Soundscape Park in Miami Beach is a much less congested alternative, yet just as beautiful and refreshing. This park is well known for being a green oasis right in the middle of urban Miami Beach. Escape into the lush greenery and towering palm trees of this urban oasis and enjoy free live classical music concerts from the New World Symphony.
The park is a frequent venue for live events, concerts, exhibitions, and other hip happenings. It’s a wonderful place to relax, unwind, and enjoy a quiet stroll, picnic, or a delightful moment alone with a good book.
If you’d prefer to spend your downtime somewhere closer to the water, South Pointe Pier in Miami Beach is the perfect place to gaze out at the pristine waters surrounding the city. If you’re not a fan of crowds, this pier is perfect for sitting in the sun and enjoying some peace and quiet all to yourself.
With free seating across the pier’s expanse, you can relax while waiting for your next big catch or take in the amazing views.
The Historic Virginia Key Beach Park is more than just a beautiful park — it remains an important landmark representing the history of African, Caribbean, and South American immigrants in Miami. The park and its accompanying beach were first established to give an exclusive beach space for African-American citizens.
Featuring a gorgeous stretch of beach and exotic palm trees, the park prides itself on being a “Paradise Renewed” in urban Miami, located just a few steps away from the city’s financial centers, retail shops, restaurants, and other tourist attractions. The park is open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week.
The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens are a national historic landmark in Miami, featuring a regal 1916 waterfront estate made up of 32 decorated rooms and 10 acres of beautiful gardens. Originally built as the vacation home of businessman and avid art collector James Deering, Vizcaya now operates as an art museum, featuring extensive Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland.
You’ll feel like you’re stepping back into time, or crossing over into another country. The design is inspired by Italian architecture, focusing with a particular focus on Veneto and Tuscan design, and splashes of Baroque. Exploring these timeless and picturesque gardens, buildings, and grounds will simply take your breath away!
Downtown Miami simply brims with light, life, and fun well after dark. It’s the perfect place to get your nightlife fix in, with plenty of nightclubs, live venues, and fun things to do.
Area 31 is great for dinner and pre-gaming, especially if you want a splendid view of Miami. For a more upscale experience, Casadonna is the hottest new restaurant in Miami, serving Riviera-style Italian cuisine and cocktails in a beautiful waterfront environment. Club Space is known as an all-weekender with international DJs and EDM music.
If you don’t mind heading over to neighboring Brickell, there are some excellent bars and clubs in the area you won’t find anywhere else. Blackbird Ordinary is great for both laidback, lowkey nights with a cocktail or a night on the dance floor. Or try a drink at Dom’s, known for their creative mixed drinks and fantastic cocktail bar.
These are all excellent choices located not too far from The Venetian right here in downtown Miami.
Miami is full of great provisioning options if you’re looking for high-quality items to restock your superyacht. Other than the usual chain stores, Bayside Marketplace is a uniquely Miami-based shopping center full of various shops, restaurants, bars, and even venues for live shows. If you’re in the mood for a little shopping spree, Bayside Marketplace is the one-stop shop for you.
Get a taste of local and freshly caught seafood, such as mahi-mahi, grouper, snapper, crab, and lobster at some of the best fresh seafood markets in the city, such as Casablanca Seafood and Bar in downtown Miami, Garcia’s Seafood Grille and Fish Market and Plaza Seafood Market.
Eager to explore all these hidden gems of downtown Miami? If you’re looking for a great place to dock with amazing, world-class amenities and superyacht capabilities, The Venetian Marina & Yacht Club is the perfect marina for your superyacht needs! This premiere marina is located right in downtown Miami, near many of the most popular attractions, and features 186 wet slips for vessels up to 110 feet, including superyachts. The staff is ready and able to accommodate your needs and special requests. Visit us this season!
Get the best possible experience along Biscayne Bay right here when you dock at The Venetian Marina!Topics: