METSTRADE Celebrates 35th Edition with Record Attendance

The 35th edition of METSTRADE sees record attendance in Amsterdam.

METSTRADE, the world’s largest trade exhibition of marine equipment, materials, and systems, celebrated its 35th edition of the show with record attendance.

Global members of the leisure marine industry converged in Amsterdam from Nov. 15 to 17 for three days of meetings, researching, learning, and networking. 1,540 exhibitors (240 of them new to the show) from 53 countries presented at the show across 11 halls at RAI Amsterdam. 28,900 visits from 18,630 unique visitors attended the show.

New sector specific pavilions like the Foiling Technology Pavilion and Start-Up Pavilion experienced success during the show, and Croatia was the latest nation to launch a country pavilion at the show.

“We’ve had an incredible show with loads of traffic. People stopped to speak with one start-up, then ended up speaking to another and staying for an hour,” said Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures who co-hosted the Start-Up Pavilion. “All participants have been thrilled to be a part of such a positive initiative to encourage and promote new technologies and start-ups.”

Inclusivity and people and skills development were represented at the show in several ways, including the expanded Young Professionals Club and the second consecutive Women in the Marine Industry event.

METSTRADE 2024 will run from Nov. 19 to 21 in RAI Amsterdam.

It is an absolute privilege to have the heritage and strong bow wave of positive sentiment from 34 editions behind us, but we take nothing for granted. The marine industry is moving at an incredible pace to address the many opportunities and challenges set before it,” said Niels Klarenbeek, the director of METSTRADE. “We were pleased to play our part for this 35th anniversary edition by offering several well received new features targeted at sustainability, people, skills, inclusivity, and innovation.”

