New Vesconite Bearings Webstore Makes Jet-ski Maintenance Easier

One aspect of yacht toy maintenance might be easier now thanks to the new Vesconite Bearings webstore for replacement jet-ski pump sets.

Crew keeping toys running now have another option for jet-ski maintenance – Vesconite Bearings’ new, dedicated jet-ski webstore.

The store, which can be accessed at vesconite.com/store/jetski, offers a comprehensive range of replacement SeaDoo jet-ski pump sets that are compatible with units made between 2004 and 2023.

“We are excited to bring our expertise in bearing and wear parts solutions to the world of jet ski

enthusiasts,” Vesconite Bearings engineer Louis Gouws said. “Our jet-ski webstore offers a convenient platform for jet ski owners and repairers to access top-quality replacement pump sets that enhance their watercraft’s performance and durability.”

According to the Vesconite team, their wear rings, which are used in the pump sets, offer several advantages.

More power with reduced starting clearances: The design of Vesconite wear rings reduces starting

clearances, improving efficiency and reducing energy consumption during start-up.

clearances, improving efficiency and reducing energy consumption during start-up. Longer wear life: These wear rings are engineered to withstand prolonged usage, resulting in

extended operational lifespan and reduced maintenance requirements.

extended operational lifespan and reduced maintenance requirements. No swelling and softening: Vesconite wear rings maintain their structural integrity, unaffected by

water absorption, ensuring consistent performance over time.

water absorption, ensuring consistent performance over time. Handle abrasive sand: Vesconite wear rings are highly resistant to abrasive sand particles,

ensuring reliable performance even when started close to shore.

ensuring reliable performance even when started close to shore. No delamination or corrosion: Vesconite wear rings are immune to delamination or corrosion,

providing a robust solution that maintains its integrity throughout its service life.

providing a robust solution that maintains its integrity throughout its service life. Precision machined for better power and higher speed: Vesconite wear rings are machined and not

molded, so they will remain circular.

When new services make life easier for captains and crew, you’ll read about them first at Triton!

Related Posts Vesconite opens European office Vesconite, maker of high-performance bearing polymers, has opened a European office and warehouse in Utrecht, Netherlands, and has added a sales engineer to its Cleveland,…

Ski weekend for crew in Baqueira Beret Vilanova Grand Marina in Barcelona and BWA Yachting hosted a ski weekend for crew in Baqueira Beret in the Pyrenees. More than 30 crew enjoyed…

Staniel Cay to close for maintenance Much of Staniel Cay Yacht Club will be closed in October for scheduled annual maintenance. The marina and fuel dock will remain open daily from…

Topics: