Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Registration Open Now

The 29th Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade is calling all captains to register now to participate.

Registration for the 29th Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade is now open, and the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC) is calling on captains to participate.

Presented by the MIAPBC and Intracoastal Yamaha of Jupiter, the parade is free to enter with a refundable deposit of $40. Boaters can register now until Tuesday, Nov. 28. A mandatory captain’s meeting will occur at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, where a representative must attend.

Boaters are encouraged to decorate their vessel in the jolliest of lights and holiday décor for a chance to receive up to $10,000 in cash and prizes. A panel of judges will evaluate each vessel based on lights, enthusiasm, and décor, with the winners receiving various prizes, according to MIAPBC.

The holiday boat parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. A traveling Zambelli fireworks display will lead the parade as it navigates up the Intracoastal Waterway from North Palm Beach to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. Up to 80 boats of all sizes will be featured during the parade.

Visit palmbeachboatparade.com or call (561) 863-0012 to register now!

Read Triton’s charter issue here!

Images courtesy of Sean Paul.

Topics: