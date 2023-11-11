Panama Canal Backlogs: Chaos and Expense On the Horizon?

Panama Canal backlogs are increasingly causing headaches – and some massive expenses. And while the commercial shipping sector is most effected, yachting is not immune.

Backlogs at the Panama Canal have increased in recent months, leading to long waits and some exorbitant sums changing hands.

A Maritime Executive story noted that at the end of the day on Nov. 9, the backlog had ballooned to 109 ships, including 63 without reservations. It was also reported earlier this year that in August, wait times jumped between 44% and 59%. Many shippers, Bloomberg reported, are now opting for the longer route, despite the fact that it takes two weeks and 6,000 nautical miles more.

Bloomberg also first reported that one shipper paid nearly $4 million at a November 8 for a slot – and even at that price, the slot available was for a week later, November 15. According to Bloomberg, the money was paid by Japan’s Eneos Group for its vessel the Sunny Bright, which according to its AIS signal arrived at the canal’s Pacific anchorage on November 4.

While reports have not broken down delays by type of vessel, the canal remains a popular yacht route as well. After transiting the canal with his family in 2022, Nick Bubb told Yachting World “it was fairly straightforward, super-interesting and quite a lot of fun! It was also a lot easier than sailing around Cape Horn!”

