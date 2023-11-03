Sea Tow Honored During Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Sea Tow recently celebrated its 40th anniversary in business and was honored during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Sea Tow celebrated 40 years of providing non-emergency on-water assistance in 2023. The business was honored at the Marine Marketers of America’s Annual Networking Reception at The Bahia Mar High Tide Lounge on Oct. 26 during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS).

The Sea Tow founding family, including CEO Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer III, President Kristen Frohnhoefer and Chairman of the Board Georgia Frohnhoefer, were present during the ceremony.

Sea Tow has been offering services like towing, fuel delivery, battery jumps, ungroundings, and salvage and recovery services since 1983. The franchise-based business has more than 110 franchise operated areas, 500 boats, and 700 captains.

“Forty years ago, our father founded Sea Tow to break barriers and pioneer an ‘industry’ that did not previously exist,” said Kristen Frohnhoefer. “What hasn’t changed in that time is a Sea Tow member having peace of mind by receiving priority service and knowing that a Sea Tow captain in a distinctive yellow Sea Tow boat is coming to assist them.”

Triton was at FLIBS too! Check out our coverage of the show here.

Topics: