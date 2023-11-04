Shortlist for 2023 Boat Builder Awards Announced

The 2023 Boat Builder Awards recognize excellence in the yacht manufacturing sector.

The shortlist for the 2023 Boat Builder Awards has been announced, with 36 companies and individuals from 14 countries being named as potential winners.

The awards honor the outstanding business achievements of individuals and teams within the yachting and leisure boat industry. An international panel of 10 experts made the final nominee decisions from an initial selection of 90 entries.

The 2023 Boat Builder Awards are on Thursday, November 16 at the National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam during METSTRADE. The following is the 2023 Boat Builders Awards shortlist.

Customer of Tomorrow

Axopar – x Agapi Boat Club

RAND Boats – in partnership with GoBoat Connect

TYDE – The Icon

Breakthrough Launch of the Year

HH Catamarans – HH44

Prestige Yachts – M-Line

Sunseeker International – Superhawk 55

TYDE – The Icon

Innovative Design Solution

Artemis Technologies – eFoiler – foiling pilot boat

Ferretti Yachts – INFYNITO 90 – All-Season Terrace, main deck layout, country kitchen and FSEA technology

HH Catamarans – HH44 – Eco-drive system

Sunseeker International – Superhawk 55 – aft deck and helm layout

TYDE – The Icon – glazing, flight control, digital helm, safety features and sound system

Supply Chain Collaboration – Production boats

Highfield Boats and Zerojet –EJET 330 electric RIB

Nautique Boat Company and Scanstrut – magnetic charger for 2024 ski boats

Princess Yachts, Whisper Power and Sleipner – X80 and Y80 E2 Hotel Battery Pack

Supply Chain Collaboration – Superyachts

BSS and Lürssen – HISAC

CRN, RINA Services and Weichai-Ballard – SUP-Y: Sustainable Powered Yacht

Sustainability Project of the Year

Amer Yachts – Go Slowly campaign

Azimut | Benetti Group – adoption of biofuel

Beneteau Group – recycling fibres into new builds

Eco-focused Boat of the Year

IMPACD Boats – IMPACD 570

Saffier Yachts – Saffier Se 24 Lite

Sunreef Yachts – 80 Sunreef Power ECO

Designer of the Year

Carl Kai Rand – Rand Boats

Christian Gott – Fairline Yachts

Designworks, J&J Design and Tobias Hoffritz, TYDE – collaborators on TYDE The Icon

James Hakes – HH Catamarans

People and Skills Development

Boating Industry Association – Marine Jobs Initiative

British Marine – People & Skills programme

Sunseeker International – Sunseeker Skills Academy

Lifetime Achievement

Paolo Vitelli ­– Azimut Benetti

Paolo Vitelli – Azimut Benetti

Robert Braithwaite, CBE – Sunseeker International

David King – Princess Yachts

Annette Roux – Beneteau Group

Robert T Healey Sr and William J Healey – Viking Yachts

Christoph Rassy – Hallberg-Rassy

Leon Slikkers – Slickcraft, S2, Tiara and Pursuit
John Lu – Horizon Yachts

