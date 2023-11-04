Shortlist for 2023 Boat Builder Awards Announced

The Boat Builder awards recognizes the contributions of companies, individuals, and initiatives in the boat building industry.
The shortlist for the 2023 Boat Builder Awards has been announced, with 36 companies and individuals from 14 countries being named as potential winners.
The awards honor the outstanding business achievements of individuals and teams within the yachting and leisure boat industry. An international panel of 10 experts made the final nominee decisions from an initial selection of 90 entries.
The 2023 Boat Builder Awards are on Thursday, November 16 at the National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam during METSTRADE. The following is the 2023 Boat Builders Awards shortlist.
Axopar – x Agapi Boat Club
RAND Boats – in partnership with GoBoat Connect
TYDE – The Icon
HH Catamarans – HH44
Prestige Yachts – M-Line
Sunseeker International – Superhawk 55
Artemis Technologies – eFoiler – foiling pilot boat
Ferretti Yachts – INFYNITO 90 – All-Season Terrace, main deck layout, country kitchen and FSEA technology
HH Catamarans – HH44 – Eco-drive system
Sunseeker International – Superhawk 55 – aft deck and helm layout
TYDE – The Icon – glazing, flight control, digital helm, safety features and sound system
Highfield Boats and Zerojet –EJET 330 electric RIB
Nautique Boat Company and Scanstrut – magnetic charger for 2024 ski boats
Princess Yachts, Whisper Power and Sleipner – X80 and Y80 E2 Hotel Battery Pack
BSS and Lürssen – HISAC
CRN, RINA Services and Weichai-Ballard – SUP-Y: Sustainable Powered Yacht
Amer Yachts – Go Slowly campaign
Azimut | Benetti Group – adoption of biofuel
Beneteau Group – recycling fibres into new builds
IMPACD Boats – IMPACD 570
Saffier Yachts – Saffier Se 24 Lite
Sunreef Yachts – 80 Sunreef Power ECO
Carl Kai Rand – Rand Boats
Christian Gott – Fairline Yachts
Designworks, J&J Design and Tobias Hoffritz, TYDE – collaborators on TYDE The Icon
James Hakes – HH Catamarans
Boating Industry Association – Marine Jobs Initiative
British Marine – People & Skills programme
Sunseeker International – Sunseeker Skills Academy
