Sialia 59 Loft: Silent, Eco-friendly Luxury

The Sialia 59 Loft aims to break new ground in the eco-friendly electric market.

Sialia Yachts has unveiled the Sialia 59 Loft, which the boatmaker is billing as a ground-breaking electric superyacht chase vessel.

The company cites its clean and quiet electric running, easy integration with existing yacht systems that eliminates teh need for additional class approvals, quick adaptability to sustainable energy sources and easy installation that doesn’t require refit.

“Not only does the Sialia 59 Loft replace the need for yacht owners to have multiple single-purpose tenders, but it also enables any yacht to improve its operations and carbon footprint,” said Ivo Hagemans, Sialia’s sales and marketing director. “This is achieved through the Loft’s cutting-edge design, which elegantly combines three distinct functions into a single yacht: a tender, a chase boat and a generator.”

In addition to silent and emission-free funning, the Sialia 59 can provide quiet overnight electric power for stays at anchor.

The vessel uses Sialia’s proprietary battery technology as well as its Ampros electric propulsion system. It can recharge its batteries using sustainable sources as well as supplying the yacht with power.

“The Loft is versatile in using a diverse range of sustainable fuels for propulsion and generating power for the mothership,” Hagemans said. “Thanks to the onboard hydrogen storage and fuel cell, the Loft can silently produce power and generate significant amounts of H2O. Moreover, the onboard range extender is HVO diesel-ready, enabling the loft to complete long-distance passages at cruising speeds, recharge its batteries, and provide the mothership with electricity, all while maintaining low emissions,”

For more eco-friendly solutions, don’t miss Green Seas Triton columnist Gemma Harris’ exploration of all things sustainable in yachting.

Tagged chase vessel, eco-friendly, electric, Sialia 59 Loft

Topics: