Slots Open For Surf Fishing St. Augustine

A few slots remain open for Surf Fishing St Augustine, which happens November 18 and 19.

Surf Fishing St Augustine, an event sponsored by women’s fishing organization Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing, is set for a weekend of fun in the historic Florida town on November 18 and 19. And, organizers say, a handful of open spots remain for people looking to take part.

The event, which takes place at the Guy Harvey Outpost Resort, also includes the Night of Lights Golf Cart Tour. Surf fishing, which also includes a beach seminar, is $85; rods and reels are provided, or you can bring your own. The golf car parade costs $40 and includes bus transportation to and from the hotel.

Registration is also open for the next big Ladies. Let’s Go Fishing event, a March 2 freshwater bass seminar in Dania Beach that Includes fishing and tackle for Peacock bass and more,

Have you read the latest issue of Triton? Keep up on all the industry news and personalities here!

Related Posts St. Augustine dredging begins The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Jacksonville has begun dredging operations within the St. Augustine Inlet Federal Channel. About 120,000 cubic yards of beach-quality…

St. Augustine adds breakwater The city of St. Augustine in northeast Florida has constructed a $2.4 million breakwater with moorage for megayachts at the city’s Municipal Marina. The 1,000-foot-long,…

China islands open China has begun allowing tourists to visit the Paracel Islands, one of a group of disputed islets and reefs in the South China Sea, according…

Tagged Ladies, Let's Go Fishing, Surf Fishing St. Augustine

Topics: