SuperYacht References Launches New Service for Yacht Captains and Crew

SuperYacht References launched a new service aims to make sourcing verified references and background checks for crew easier.

SuperYacht References is a new platform created by a yacht captain, for captains, senior crew, and agents. The platform looks to make background checks and verification of crew references a much easier task.

Crew use SuperYacht References by uploading all of their details, including reference contacts, professional qualifications, and identification to the data protected web portal for SuperYacht References’ team to verify. Captains and agents can then view these crew profiles knowing that the different crew have undergone a thorough background check.

The platform is completely free to use for crew. It also allows crew to update their profiles easily if they have started a new position.

SuperYacht References was soft launched at the Monaco Yacht Show by Capt. McDowell, founder of the platform.

“Crew were finishing up the Med season and looking for new opportunities for the Caribbean season,” McDowell said. “They saw how signing up to SuperYacht References and getting their profile sorted made the job search much smoother and gave them an edge over other candidates.”

