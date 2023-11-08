T-Master Touch Promises Latest Electronic Bridge Technology

With its new T-Master Touch virtual bridge, Telemar Yachting is offering what it calls customizable, integrated electronic bridge technology.

“Customization” is the word Telemar Yachting is using most to describe its new T-Master Touch virtual bridge. Multiple workstations can be customized to specific needs in a system that oversees navigation, monitoring and propulsion systems.

According to Telemar, the system “brings modern functionality and appeal to vessels with outdated control panels. The interactive touchscreen user interface offers a comprehensive and unique user experience. Programs, tabs, and data can be moved around with ease and projected onto additional displays in and outside of the console with an innovative overhead glass band.”

Telemar created the T-Master Touch with Italian design firm Pariani and in addition to function, acts as a sleek and stylish talking point The first system is now in use on M/Y Kathryn, a Codecasa 58 that Telemar installed the system on at its Viareggio headquarters over the summer.

Thanks to its 2017 acquisition of Livewire Connections, Telemar can also offer IT and service packages, while its BridgeLink offers IoT solutions.

Want to keep up with the latest in industry tech? Triton has you covered!

Related Posts Furuno offers new multi-touch monitors Furuno Electric Co., a marine electronics manufacturer based in Camas, Washington, has introduced “Hi-Brite” Multi Touch Marine Monitors for its NavNet TZtouch and NavNet TZtouch2…

A Smart Bridge The future of yachting is here and it’s on display in Darse Sud.Palladium Technologies has created a buttonless bridge to integrate ship monitoring and controls…

Rail bridge comments welcome The U.S. Coast Guard is accepting written comments related to the FEC railroad bridge over the New River until Dec. 3. Comments should include: Name…

Topics: