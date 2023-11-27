Tender and Toys: Triton’s 2024 Picks

Whether you’re looking to add something new to your yacht’s toy box or upgrade your tender, check out our guide to 2024’s hottest tender and toys.

Toys

Acro

Although still in concept form, Acro looks to fuel the quest for new experiences in the yachting world. Acro is an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is designed for yachting. Acro uses electric power to hover, land and take off. Acro’s lightweight concept design allows it to safely land on yachts in almost any kind of weather, adding another recreational activity for adventure seeking individuals in the yachting community.

https://klissarov.design/project/acro

Hobie Mirage iTrek Fiesta

This inflatable pedal kayak fits four people with a 1,000-pound capacity. The iTrek Fiesta comes with four seats and is powered by up to two MirageDrives. The kayak’s triple-chamber construction, glide technology and kick-up fins allows passengers to smoothly sail different bodies of water with the same stability as a solid boat. The kayak’s seats can also be turned around to face each other, turning the kayak into a social platform on the water.

https://www.nauticalventures.com/inventory-b/7795868

Acro Hobie

Manta5 SL3

If you can ride a bike and swim, you can ride Manta5’s new SL3 model. The SL3 upgrades on the world’s first hydrofoil eBike, reducing the average launch learning time from three hours to 40 minutes. The goal is to replicate the cycling experience on the water, but the SL3 also comes with new throttle technology if you get tired of pedaling. The SL3 is also built to last in choppier waters.

https://www.nauticalventures.com/inflatables-fun/manta-5

Schiller Water Bike

Like the SL3, Schiller looks to bring the cycling experience to open waters. Schiller’s design is similar to a premium bike combined with a portable catamaran. The water bike supports up to 300 pounds and takes less than 10 minutes to assemble. A rack or trailer isn’t necessary for Schiller’s Water Bike, as it disassembles and can fit in most vehicles. The cycler isn’t the only one that can enjoy a water bike, as passengers can also ride on the sides of the bike.

https://www.nauticalventures.com/inflatables-fun/schiller-bike

MANTA5 Schiller

Tenders

Axopar 22 Spyder

The Axopar 22 Spyder’s name isn’t the only thing it shares with famous sports cars, as its highly maneuverable twin-stepped, deep-V hull makes it a driver’s delight. The 22 features a walkaround center console, multiple storage possibilities and the possibility to change the aft deck into a u-sofa, a sun bed or additional storage space. The 22-foot tender was designed with fuel efficiency and maximum safety in mind. The tender can reach a maximum speed of 45 knots with a fuel capacity of 60 gallons.

https://www.nauticalventures.com/axopar-boats/axopar-22-spyder.php

Linx 30

The Linx 30 is a 9.5-meter foil assisted catamaran that is new to the market. Only one Linx 30 has been produced so far, which was commissioned as a tender for a 63-meter explorer vessel. The hydrofoil aspect of the Linx 30 reduces fuel consumption by 40% by including a main foil between the two hulls. This lifts the boat and reduces drag, while two smaller aft foils provide downward force for stability. The tender comes with dynamic positioning and a smart anchor system, ensuring precise positioning and orientation.

https://linxtenders.com/

Axopar Linx

Highfield Sport 560

Highfield’s family RIB might be smaller than other tenders, but it brings maneuverability and versatility to your tender garage. The Sport 560 ranges from three to eight meters, but comes with EVA teak throughout, integrated fuel tanks and an impermeable aluminum hull. Up to 12 people can fit on the 1,280-pound RIB, and a 105-liter fuel tank provides enough range for a serious adventure.

https://www.nauticalventures.com/tender/Highfield-Sport-560

Northstar Orion 8

The 26-foot Orion 8 is Northstar’s newest member of cruising RIBs. Working as either a yacht tender or a dayboat, the Orion 8 comes with an Evo-2 Stepped Hull design that provides stability, strength and high-speed performance. Up to 14 passengers can fit on the RIB, with a maximum payload of 4,040 pounds. Optional features include a EVA Faux teak deck, a refrigerator, a sundeck and a shower system.

https://www.nauticalventures.com/inventory-t/8165180

Highfield Orion

