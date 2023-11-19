Tortuga Music Festival Followers Name Tagged Whale Shark ‘Swim Shady’

Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival social media followers name newly tagged whale shark ‘Swim Shady.’

Thanks to ocean conservation nonprofit Rock The Ocean, Nova Southeastern University’s Guy Harvey Research Institute (NSU’s GHRI) and Ch’ooj Ajauil have tagged a whale shark. Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival asked their social media followers what to name the shark, with their followers ultimately landing on ‘Swim Shady.’

Shark tagging helps researchers study the migratory patterns, life history, and other aspects of shark species. Whale shark tagging like this also helps scientists understand where these endangered species migrate, furthering global efforts to conserve the species.

Tags register a shark’s location each time their dorsal fin breaks the ocean surface. While Swim Shady is expected to travel in the waters offshore of Isla Mujeres, Mexico and in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, its location, along with other sharks tagged by NSU’s GHRI, can be followed online for free here.

Rock The Ocean, the host of the Tortuga Music Festival, increases public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans and supports scientific research. Tortuga Music Festival helps this mission by generating awareness and raising funds for different ocean conservations. With the help of Tortuga fans, over $4 million has been raised for ocean conservation initiatives since 2013.

NSU’s GHRI is part of the Guy Harvey Foundation which focuses on understanding and conserving the ocean environment through collaborations with local, national, and international organizations to conduct scientific research and provide funding to researchers that share this objective.

“Anytime we can introduce the world to one of the magnificent ambassadors for the world’s oceans, like Swim Shady, we know we are gaining fans who care about our oceans and its inhabitants,” said Greg Jacoski, executive director of research and policy for the Guy Harvey Foundation. “Through our partnership with Rock the Ocean and the incredible community support we have at Tortuga Musical Festival’s Conservation Village every year, we continue to raise funds for marine science education and research programs, thus making waves for a sustainable future together.”

