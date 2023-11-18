World’s Largest Sportfish Yacht Nears Completion

Royal Huisman’s Project 406 is nearing completion where it would become the world’s largest sportfish yacht.

Project 406 projects to be the world’s largest sportfish yacht, with its hull measuring in at 171 feet overall. The aluminum yacht built by Royal Huisman is now preparing for its upper deck, sun awning hardtop, and radarmast to be installed.

Although the vessel is designed to be a true sportfishing yacht, it still has the luxury and refinement of a high-end superyacht. Vripack Yacht Design Studio designed the yacht’s interior, exterior, and naval architecture.

The yacht accommodates six decks and a high tower with a downward angle on the water for specialized fishing. It also doubles as a viewing platform for guests watching the action take place.

Testing of the yacht’s board systems and other innovative technical installations are also underway before its final transport, launch, and trials.

