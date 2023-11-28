Yachting Ventures extends support, expands team and plans to raise a fund in 2024

As the 46th edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival ended on Sunday, attendees can expect a change in the layout of future events.
It’s been quite a journey since Yachting Ventures (YV) was founded in 2020. Whilst the original accelerator model has evolved, the unwavering commitment to foster innovation in leisure marine remains at the core. The mission is to amplify the impact and visibility of startups by providing them with the network, support and opportunities needed to succeed. The YV Community, designed specifically for founders in this space, now has +140 members globally and is becoming a force to be reckoned with.
YV has continuously iterated on the service-offering by listening to the wants and needs of the founders in the
community. As the network grows, it is becoming increasingly clear that whilst most startups can build a solid product, they struggle to build a brand, set a strategy and market a product effectively. Recognising this common struggle, YV has expanded the service-offering across the whole growth spectrum; now supporting with branding, marketing, strategy, events and fundraising.
Commenting on the expansion, Gabbi Richardson (Founder & CEO of YV) said, “Some founders just focus on building a great product and then expect customers to turn up at their door with a cheque. Focusing on product is important, but it’s equally as important to invest in optimising communication channels and marketing efforts to ensure that your startup thrives in this increasingly competitive market. Your commercial success will partly hinge on your ability to build a buzz, and get people excited about your story and vision. This is particularly true for those raising investment.”
Whilst the offering will now be more formalised, the YV team has already been executing on growth support, most recently supporting Ripple Boats at the Cannes Yachting Festival. Nathaniel Frithiof (COO at Ripple Boats) commented, “YV brought valuable industry insights, connected us with media and industry, as well as injected creativity and a can-do attitude that complemented our launch efforts perfectly. Our launch simply wouldn’t have gone as smoothly without their help.”
In order to facilitate these expansion efforts, YV recently introduced a new team member who will focus on delivering growth support to the startups in the community. With a background in copywriting, film production and content creation, Lucy Wright joins as Head of Digital & Content. Lucy will be instrumental in crafting strategic campaigns, creating content and organising events to
elevate the visibility of startups, drawing on her unique background working onboard as crew, coupled with her communication skills and creativity.
Lucy commented, “I am thrilled to join YV as Head of Digital & Content. I am excited to be working with such an inspiring team and community of ambitious entrepreneurs that are actively seeking to improve the yachting and leisure marine environment. I look forward to working on projects that showcase the talent and drive within our community and to grow along with the company.”
YV has recently organised several pitching competitions and innovation zones at various boat shows globally – including Palma Superyacht Village, Abu Dhabi International Boat Show and METSTRADE. Aside from helping boat shows align with innovation, the collaborations with industry events attract media attention and help the shows build relationships with young businesses that will likely return in the future as full exhibitors.
Mike Sager (founder of Ankor) joined the YV Innovation Zone in Abu Dhabi and commented, “I cannot overstate the importance that YV is having, and will continue to have, on the yachting industry. They have created a unique startup ecosystem not seen in any other industry, and they have transformed the way events work for growing startups in this space.”
The goal is more event collaborations in 2024, organising platforms for the startups within the community to pitch their ideas, gain exposure and create better connections with key players (all whilst having fun!). The next collaboration is a startup pitching competition in partnership with the European Boating Industry (EBI) at boot Düsseldorf on 23rd January. Applications are currently open and will close on 11th December (apply here).
Aside from extended growth support and more event collaborations in 2024, YV will also work with larger corporates to help streamline their internal innovation efforts and provide dealflow for M&A and investment purposes.
In a strategic move, YV is also gearing up to raise a fund dedicated to leisure marine which will enable direct investments into the most promising startups within the community. The fund will capitalise on inbound dealflow and provide “smart money” that goes beyond financial investment, offering sector-specific insights and connections. As a first step towards raising the fund, YV will soon be launching a closed deal flow platform for accredited investors to review vetted investment opportunities.
For more information about working with YV, please email: [email protected]