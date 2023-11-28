Yachting Ventures extends support, expands team and plans to raise a fund in 2024

With no intention of slowing down, Yachting Ventures is at the forefront of innovation in the leisure marine space and poised for continued growth and impact in 2024.

It’s been quite a journey since Yachting Ventures (YV) was founded in 2020. Whilst the original accelerator model has evolved, the unwavering commitment to foster innovation in leisure marine remains at the core. The mission is to amplify the impact and visibility of startups by providing them with the network, support and opportunities needed to succeed. The YV Community, designed specifically for founders in this space, now has +140 members globally and is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Support across the whole growth spectrum

YV has continuously iterated on the service-offering by listening to the wants and needs of the founders in the

community. As the network grows, it is becoming increasingly clear that whilst most startups can build a solid product, they struggle to build a brand, set a strategy and market a product effectively. Recognising this common struggle, YV has expanded the service-offering across the whole growth spectrum; now supporting with branding, marketing, strategy, events and fundraising.

Commenting on the expansion, Gabbi Richardson (Founder & CEO of YV) said, “Some founders just focus on building a great product and then expect customers to turn up at their door with a cheque. Focusing on product is important, but it’s equally as important to invest in optimising communication channels and marketing efforts to ensure that your startup thrives in this increasingly competitive market. Your commercial success will partly hinge on your ability to build a buzz, and get people excited about your story and vision. This is particularly true for those raising investment.”

Whilst the offering will now be more formalised, the YV team has already been executing on growth support, most recently supporting Ripple Boats at the Cannes Yachting Festival. Nathaniel Frithiof (COO at Ripple Boats) commented, “YV brought valuable industry insights, connected us with media and industry, as well as injected creativity and a can-do attitude that complemented our launch efforts perfectly. Our launch simply wouldn’t have gone as smoothly without their help.”

Expanding the team

In order to facilitate these expansion efforts, YV recently introduced a new team member who will focus on delivering growth support to the startups in the community. With a background in copywriting, film production and content creation, Lucy Wright joins as Head of Digital & Content. Lucy will be instrumental in crafting strategic campaigns, creating content and organising events to