YATCO Announces Partnership with Yacht Brokers Association in Turkey

YATCO has announced a strategic partnership with the Yacht Broker Association (YBA) in Turkey.

The partnership will solidify and strengthen relationships and the presence YATCO has in eastern Europe. Turkey’s growing yachting industry will also benefit from an increase in awareness, professionalism, and standards due to the partnership.

YATCO will also advice with YBA on Turkish prospects and use the standards, commitment to central listings, and technology to increase productivity and ultimately steer more clients to Turkey. Working with their network, the YBA will introduce clients to YATCO’s technological systems and streamlined services, including YATCO BOSS, YATCO’s AI Assistant and YATCO’s Mobile BOSS App.

Founder and CEO of YATCO Steven Myers shares his excitement with the partnership.

“Türkiye is a rapidly growing market with a number of reputable brokers and builders that have been doing excellent business there for years,” Myers said. “As a growing charter destination, we are seeing more and more people visit the region and see the yachting facilities and standards that exist, and thereby an increase in demand for Turkish products. We’re proud to partner with the YBA and increase international yacht sales and charters from our partner to the region.”

President of YBA, Güray Bulut, describes his vision of how the new partnership will work.

“The partnership with YATCO allows us to emphasize our principles and efforts in order to maintain the standards within the current growing yachting environment in Türkiye. We hope that both YATCO and YBA will benefit from our shared values. We look forward to experiencing the potential of this partnership and its positive effect on yacht sales, charter and new build in Türkiye with the dedication of all parties.”

