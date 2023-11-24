YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y OY LAIVATEOLLISUUS, S/Y YAZZ, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes four hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y OY LAIVATEOLLISUUS, S/Y YAZZ, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y OY LAIVATEOLLISUUS

M/Y OY LAIVATEOLLISUUS is a 235-foot Nansen explorer motor yacht that was built in 1983. The vessel is built for adventure, coming with top-tier ice breaking capabilities and extensive adventure equipment, all while offering luxury living spaces as well. Its Ice Class 1A hull is the highest ice class below an icebreaker. The vessel has unrestricted polar cruising with a 12,000 nautical mile range.

OY LAIVATEOLLISUUS comes with a commercially certified helideck on board, with helicopter and yacht refueling capabilities. It can operate as a standalone expedition yacht or a support yacht. The yacht can reach a max speed of 12 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. The vessel has seven cabins on board for guests, while there are 18 cabins on board for crew, with 13 of them being single occupancy. OY LAIVATEOLLISUUS is currently for sale for $17,395,490 in Kristiansund, Norway. Visit YATCO here for more information!

S/Y YAZZ

S/Y YAZZ is a 183-foot sailing yacht built by AEGAN YACHT in 2007. The vessel is currently for sale in Didim, Turkey, for $11,000,000. YAZZ’s 110-square meter deck space on the sundeck provides ample room for dining, sunbathing, and socializing on the yacht’s outdoor bar. The vessel comes with five cabins on board.

Two Pirelli 42 & 32 chase boats come with YAZZ, along with an extensive toy selection. The vessel underwent an extensive refit this year, having its main engine and generator completely refitted, watermaker sea water pumps renewed, crew cabins renewed, and much more. YAZZ can reach a top speed of 13 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots. For more information on the vessel visit YATCO here!

M/Y LEGASEA

M/Y LEGASEA is a 163-foot motor yacht built by BENETTI in 2023. The recently built 50-meter yacht is best described as a floating paradise. The vessel spans across three palatial decks with sleek lines and a dynamic profile that creates a blend of aesthetics and functionality. LEGASEA’s features include a luxurious beach club, an infinity pool, a hot tub, and a lounge area.

The yacht can fit up to 12 guests in five cabins on board, ensuring a 5-star resort level stay. LEGASEA is powered by twin MTU engines, allowing it to reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Its optimized hull design enhances stability and reduces vibration, allowing for guests to experience a smooth and enjoyable time on the water. M/Y LEGASEA is currently for sale for $41,574,128 in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey. Visit YATCO here for more information!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y LADY E

M/Y LADY E is a 244-foot motor yacht that was built by AMELS and delivered in 2006. The 74.5-meter vessel can reach a max speed of 17.4 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. The yacht has six staterooms on board and has 1,621 of gross tonnage. For more information on LADY E visit YATCO here!

