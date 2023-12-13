Fire Destroys California Yacht Club

The historic California Yacht Club was decimated by a fire on Monday night.

California Yacht Club was destroyed by a fire on Monday, December 11. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) responded to a report of a structure fire at 11:30 p.m. where they found the club ablaze.

LACFD declared that all visible fires had been extinguished at 1:27 a.m. Two firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries and transported to local area hospitals for further evaluation. No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to LACFD.

Located in Marina del Rey, California Yacht Club was started in 1922 by a group of dedicated yachtsmen, turning into the present-day club that boasts 1,250 members.

“We are saddened this fire destroyed the historic and treasured California Yacht Club and join the community in keeping all those impacted by this fire in our thoughts and prayers,” LACFD wrote in a Facebook post.

Photo credit LACFD.

Tagged fire, yacht fire

Topics: