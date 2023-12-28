LawConnect Wins 2023 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

LawConnect overtook Andoo Comanche in the final moments to win the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Christian Beck’s LawConnect claimed line honors at 8:03 a.m. on Thursday, December 28 after sailing for one day, 19 hours, three minutes, and 58 seconds. Reigning champion Andoo Comanche held the upper hand for most of the 628 nautical mile race, but ultimately fell short.

Only 51 seconds separated LawConnect and Andoo Comanche at the end, making it the second closest finish the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has ever seen. Condor beating Apollo over the line by seven seconds in 1982 marks the closest.

While LawConnect and Andoo Comanche were battling for first, there was a close finish for third place, too. URM Group, Alive, and Moneypenny spent most of the race in a tight match, but URM Group jumped away on Thursday, finishing in third. URM Group finished with a time of two days, two hours, seven minutes, and 19 seconds, followed by Alive and then Moneypenny.

Imagery by ROLEX and Kurt Arrigo.

