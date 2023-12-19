Navigating the Ship’s Cook Certificate

In the realm of yacht chefs, where culinary artistry meets the high seas, a debated question lingers. The Ship’s Cook Certificate: Is it worth it? I asked that very question via social media channels and on WhatsApp group chats. As always, chefs have views.

Chef Billy: Perseverance Prevails

For Chef Billy, a seasoned yacht chef, the path to the Ship’s Cook Certificate was one of bureaucratic paperwork. After years of getting endorsements from different flag states, he decided to take the plunge and embrace the dreaded course earlier this year. His verdict was that, as a trained chef, the course felt somewhat pointless. But here’s the twist – it’s helped him already, he got his dream job as a rotational head chef.

This is where Chef Billy’s advice can ring true. For chefs aiming to simplify the regulatory hurdles, the certificate serves as a passport of sorts, easing the challenges posed by flag state-specific criteria. Chef Billy even went a step further, he got his new captain to pay for it. His sage advice to fellow chefs? Strike a deal with the captain to facilitate the certification process, it is advantageous for both parties.

Chef Paula: The Effortless Path

In contrast, Chef Paula embarked on her Ship’s Cook Certificate journey without hesitation; with her STCW completed, she signed up. The course took three days and equated to lifelong certification. Leith’s in London hosted the course, and it is MCA approved, meaning accepted almost everywhere. The financial investment was around $2,000, a reasonable sum considering the long-term benefits.

Chef Paula commends Leith’s not only for the simplicity of the course but also for their comprehensive support. From handling the intricacies of paperwork to providing the essential forms for submission, Leith’s made the certification process smooth and efficient.

This experience highlights the practical side of having the Ship’s Cooks. It aligns with maritime legal requirements and enhances your profile in the industry, making it a worthwhile pursuit.

Now, let me offer my perspective on the matter. Should you embark on the journey of obtaining a Ship’s Cook Certificate? The answer hinges on several factors, including your career aspirations and the type of vessels you intend to work on.

For yacht chefs aiming to conquer mega yachts of 100 meters or more, the certificate can be a strategic move. It’s a legal requirement that someone on board possess it, and obtaining it early in your career positions you as an attractive candidate. The certificate signifies readiness to meet the culinary challenges of large crews and demanding owners.

Conversely, if your path leads you primarily to smaller yachts in the below 40 to 50 meter range, the Ship’s Cook Certificate may be less pivotal. In these scenarios, many flag states endorse prior chef or culinary qualifications. Thus, the certificate may not provide significant added value.

However, it’s vital to recognize that the Ship’s Cook Certificate primarily targets large vessels, oil rigs and cruise ships with extensive crews in the commercial sector. The course evaluates the complexity of managing large-scale operations, which may not encompass the full culinary spectrum of all yacht chefs in the luxury super yacht industry.

In an industry defined by creativity, adaptability and innovation, the Ship’s Cook Certificate may not be the optimal measure of a yacht chef’s expertise. The culinary journey is ever-evolving, and an industry standard that better encapsulates the essence of yacht cuisine may be the way forward.

Customizing Your Recipe for Success

The decision to obtain a Ship’s Cook Certificate should be well-informed, shaped by your career goals and the waters you aim to navigate. It’s about customizing your recipe for success in the world of yacht cuisine. The certificate has its place but isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.

The debate surrounding the certificate reflects the diversity and constant evolution of the industry. As you ponder your culinary journey in the yacht world, consider where you are today and where you aspire to be. Make your decision accordingly. The certificate can expedite career progression and open doors, but it might not be the right path for every chef. The decision balances regulation with the ever-evolving culinary artistry that yacht chefs bring to the table.

Don’t forget to check out the Ship’s Cook Certificate at www.shipscookcertificate.com for the most up-to-date information on flag state requirements and course options. Additionally, watch the insightful YouTube video featuring Efrem of YachtChefs.com and superyacht chef Brennan Dates. They delve into why the Ship’s Cook Certificate is important and its implications for yacht chefs’ careers. https://youtu.be/uMcdwCFogNk

In the culinary world of yacht chefs, it’s not just about the certificate; it’s about crafting a culinary journey that suits your aspirations, all while navigating the ever-changing seas of the industry.

CHEF DANNY DAVIES, A 25-YEAR VETERAN CHEF, HAS WORKED ON YACHTS RANGING FROM 100 TO 400–PLUS FEET.

