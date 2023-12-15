Real Retirement and Investment Advice, From One Yachtie to Another

What if someone told you that you could make a decent return on that wad of tip money taking up space under your bunk mattress?

Making money off of your money isn’t an old concept and it’s never too early to think about retirement. But yachties are in the unique position to handle massive amounts of cash each season, while getting to avoid those pesky living expenses like rent, utilities and oftentimes food.

So what moves should you make now that will set you up to sail off into the sunset later in life? The Triton’s Gina Ragusa talked to Commonwealth Financial Group financial planner Anastasia Surmava, who also worked in the yachting industry.

Surmava did one stint on Below Deck Mediterranean, toggling between a third stew and chef position on the show. She continued in yachting post-Below Deck, but found love working in finance.

Here, she shares some tips on how to maximize your money and plan for the future – without missing out on fun along the way.

What was the biggest financial lesson you wish you would have learned when you first started in yachting?

I wish someone had taught me the power of compounding interest and the value of investing. I got caught in the vicious cycle of making a bunch of cash and then spending it on my off weeks. I could have been much more disciplined, especially in those first few years. There is freedom in discipline and that was a hard lesson to learn.

Is there any set amount crew should consider sweeping into a higher interest account and what types of accounts are a good idea for yachties (money market, IRA, CD etc.)?

It really depends on your financial situation, and those numbers would vary from person to person. What I always tell my clients is that someone who is on path for financial success is saving anywhere between 15 to 25% of their monthly/annual income.

That 15 to 25% is then broken up between different savings tools like high yield savings accounts, retirement accounts, investment accounts etc The amount that is going into each of those buckets depends on many factors like your age and goals. If you are looking for a place to start I would say getting specific on what your financial goals are is the first step.

Writing my personal, professional and financial goals in my journal is how I can best organize my thoughts and make a clear game plan on how I am going to execute.

Most financial planners suggest that you should start saving for retirement. But what advice do you have for young crew members?

Your retirement is the largest expense you will ever save for in your lifetime. You can borrow money to buy a car or house but you cannot borrow money to retire. When it comes to saving for your retirement, it’s something you should be thinking about as soon as you start earning income.

At the end of the day, saving money is a skill that has to be practiced. There will be some months where you are better at it than others. Getting into the habit of saving on a monthly basis is a great start, even if it’s only $1!

Should crew also have a rainy day fund and if so, any recommendations on amounts and what kind of account would be the best?

Absolutely. A rainy day fund can be used for emergencies and opportunities. I typically coach my clients to aim for three to six months of income in a savings account. I personally love using high yield savings accounts that offer interest on your cash.

I would also add that you should use a bank that is different from the one you have your checking account with. The reason being is that you will have to wait two to three days for the transfer and that usually helps with impulse spending!

Investing money can be a little daunting especially when you are young. Any recommendations on where to start and what to start with (in terms of cash)?

Investing can be intimidating. The best way to start investing is to educate yourself first. Knowledge is power and will help you build confidence when it comes to investing in the market. In my opinion, when it comes to investing it should be early and often.

My first piece of advice would to be to work with a professional but there are many tools available to help you start investing today with as little as $1. The earlier you start the more chance your money has to grow. You may have heard of the term “compound interest”. Compound interest is when your interest earns interest. I think the best way to illustrate this is with a case study*:

We have two investors named Dan and Katie.

Dan starts contributing to his Roth IRA when he is 21 years old. He contributes $2,000 annually until he is 31. Katie starts contributing to her Roth IRA when she is 37. She contributes $2,000.00 every year until she is 67 years old.

Dan’s total contribution is $20,000.00 and Katie’s is $60,000.00. Now here is where the power of compound interest and time in the market comes into play.

Assuming an 8% average rate of return, when Dan is 67 years old he will have $499,660.00. At 67 years old Katie will have $244,692.00. Dan invested for 20 years less than Katie but has almost double what she does in his Roth IRA.

Therefore, when it comes to investing just remember, early and often!

Also do you have any additional thoughts or comments pertaining to investment and retirement savings for crew members.

It is easy to fall victim to the cycle of earning money and spending it all. The best way to break the cycle is to practice good money habits. It is not always going to be 100%, but working towards those skills will put you in the best position for success. I would encourage anyone reading this to start having more conversations about money with your friends, family, co-workers and yourself!

I think it’s important to break the stigma around discussing finances. The more open conversations we can have the less scary your finances become. I will leave you with a powerful statement that has always resonated with me: “People don’t plan to fail, they just fail to plan.”

*This hypothetical example is for illustrative purposes only. This is not a prediction or guarantee of actual results. This example is not intended to represent the value or performance of any specific product.

Anastasia Surmava is a registered representative of and offers securities and investment advisory services through MML Investors Services, LLC, Member SIPC (www.sipc.org). Supervisory office: 280 Congress Street, Suite 1300, Boston, MA 02210 Tel: 617-439-4389 California Insurance License #4176106 CRN202610-5224804

