Sharing the Ocean With the Rice’s Whale

A recent NOAA decision to deny Gulf of Mexico speed restrictions to protect the Rice’s whale is being hailed as a win for the yachting and boating industry – but industry leaders say it’s not a competition, and they believe they can be part of a solution that protects the industry and whales.

Ten knots — that’s how fast environmental groups want boats to travel through parts of the Gulf of Mexico to protect the newly discovered Rice’s whale.

In a win for the boating industry, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced in October that it denied a petition from those groups to impose vessel speed limits.

“It was welcome to see them deny that,” said John R. Depersenaire, sustainability officer with the Viking Yacht Company. “Certainly, it’s not the end of the issue; it simply means they’re not moving forward with the recommendations within the petition at this time.”

Already, vessels 65 feet and larger are restricted to the 10-knot limit for most of the year while along the Atlantic coast. There are also speed limits to protect humpback whales in waters off the California coast.

But some in the yachting industry fear that with these restrictions, it could have major repercussions on the industry, impacting tens of thousands of vessels and billions of dollars. So even with NOAA denying the petition, it’s certainly not the end of the issue.

“It’s not just about us being upset [that] we can’t go fast,” Depersenaire said. “We clearly explain that there’s a whole host of consequences that come from a 10-knot speed restriction on boaters.”

Speed Limits

Currently, there are speed vessel rules in the Atlantic to protect the endangered Northern Atlantic right whale; vessels 65 feet or longer must maintain a speed of 10 knots or less in seasonal management areas during certain times of the year. NOAA uses satellite technology and speed radar to identify speeders. In the 2022 to 2023 season, the agency doled out 53 fines totaling $882,806; on average, each vessel received a $16,656 fine.

This summer, NOAA proposed imposing the rule on boats 35 feet and longer. According to a press release from the National Sportfishing Association, the recreational fishing industry generates $6.3 billion and supports 61,000 jobs in the area. There have also been five collisions with North Atlantic right whales by boat less than 65 feet since 2008; compared to the 5.1 million fishing trips in that time period, the chance of hitting a whale is “less than one in a million.”

A veteran boat captain (who asked to remain anonymous) shared that in 2021, he unknowingly violated the speed limit while offshore of Florida and Georgia. However, the notices were sent to the boat owner’s mailbox and “no one really knew what they were.” The boat captain was not aware of the three notices until 2022. Months after that, the boat captain and the owner received a package of legal information regarding their prosecution. The fine came out to $22,000, he said.

“I think everybody thought it didn’t apply to us, that it wasn’t the goal that this legislation was trying to achieve was to stop us little boats who are always kind of running around going fishing and doing our thing,” he said.

The captain explained that he and others were under the incorrect assumption that the vessel speeds were for large cargo ships, not private sport and fishing boats. The rules, he said, have been making a negative impact on recreational boating and related businesses, as the slow speeds have deterred people from going out on the water.

“I understand the nature of the policy and what they’re trying to achieve, and I don’t disagree with it but I think they do cause harm by turning a natural group of allies into creating an adversarial environment,” he said. “We all want the same thing. I don’t think you could find one person that says we’re for dead Rice’s whales, but at what cost? It just doesn’t seem like an intelligent way to collaborate.”

Meet Rice’s Whale

In 2019, environmental groups successfully petitioned to have Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s whales identified as an endangered species. With new attention paid to the species, a paper was released in 2020 arguing that a group originally thought to be a subspecies was a separate species — after evaluation by the Society of Marine Mammalogy and an independent group of taxonomists, they agreed. In 2022, the Endangered Species Act was updated to include the newly named Rice’s whale (in honor of the late marine biologist Dale Rice) and their habitat labeled as critical.

“This is a very endangered whale; we estimate there’s between 50 and 100 of them,” said Grant Baysinger, a contractor in the marine mammal branch of NOAA’s southeast regional office. “It’s literally every time we talk to our scientists at the southeast center, we learn something new about the whale.”

To protect the dwindling species, environmental groups petitioned NOAA to enact a vessel speed limit in the gulf. During the spring and summer of 2023, the issue was open for public comment; the government agency received more than 75,000 comments by the close of July 6. Baysinger described the comments as “mixed.”

There have been two cases of Rice’s whales being killed in human interactions. In 2009, a female whale was found dead in Tampa Bay and a necropsy determined it was due to a vessel strike. In 2019, a dead whale washed up on the shore of the Florida Everglades with a large piece of plastic found in its intestines. Scientists also believe that the whale’s population dropped 22% as a result of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in April 2010.

In a May 2023 paper released by NOAA, the minimum total mean annual human-caused mortality and serious injury of the whales from 2016 to 2020 was 0.5.

Environmental groups were disappointed by NOAA’s decision to deny their petition.

“Without immediate action we could end up seeing the first extinction of a great whale species,” Christian Wagley, coastal organizer with Healthy Gulf, said in a release to the National Resources Defense Council. “We already slow down to protect children around schools. Is it too much to ask ships to do the same thing in a relatively small part of the Gulf of Mexico? NOAA’s decision to kick the can down the road could cause the permanent loss of one of the Gulf’s most magnificent animals.”

“Regulatory Armageddon”

Callie Hoyt, interim vice president of governmental relations at the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), called the speed limits “the largest restriction to public waters in our lifetime.”

Speaking before elected officials, representatives of boating organizations, as well as boaters at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, she said these well-intended speed limits could be disastrous for the industry — 340,000 jobs would be impacted by the industry’s $84 billion economic contribution — as well as safety for boaters. By forcing boats to travel at just 10 knots, smaller recreational vessels can be at risk when navigating rough open waters or bad weather conditions. Charter boat companies have also shared how hours upon hours would be added to all-day fishing trips they host.

“It doesn’t need to be a dispute or a debate between protecting whales or boating access. It has to be a conversation about ‘How do we do both?’ because we know that we can,” Hoyt said.

Groups like the NMMA have found allies in Congress. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced a bipartisan bill last summer that would halt any changes to the current speed vessel rules in the Atlantic Ocean “until technological solutions recently authorized by Congress can help better track whales and avoid strikes.”

Environmental groups have protested the bill.

“Every day lost to delay is a day closer to extinction for this species,” the Endangered Species Coalition says on its site. “North Atlantic right whales number fewer than 350 worldwide and gruesome boat strikes … are leading causes of their deaths.”

Matt Gruhn, president of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), said in a statement that recreational boats are incorrectly being lumped in with large cargo ships.

“NOAA did not engage the recreational boating and fishing industry in the rulemaking process. The MRAA and the recreational boating and fishing industry are deeply committed to marine wildlife protection and conservation and as such are prepared to work with NOAA,” he said.

Hoyt encouraged the crowd to write letters to Congress, sharing how they would be impacted by the restrictions and “encouraging [lawmakers] to support the industry and protecting ourselves from this disastrous rulemaking that is truly just regulatory Armageddon.”

Finding a Middle Ground

From fishing to whale tours and charter trips on the ocean, marine wildlife is one of the major reasons that the boating industry exists. Keeping that top of mind, the boating industry wants to find a way to allow workers to keep their livelihood while also protecting the animals they share the water with.

“We believe there is an opportunity here to leverage technology and to come up with solutions that promote and support conservation goals for North Atlantic right whales and other marine animals,” Depersenaire of the Viking Yacht Company said.

Todd Tally, general manager of Atlantic Marine Electronics, a Viking subsidiary, has been working with companies such as Yamaha and Garmin to bring technology to market that would help vessel operators be better aware of marine wildlife. They are also a member of the Whale and Vessel Safety Task Force, a team working to bring together their expertise to create technology that can be used by all boaters to prevent vessel strikes.

“Right now, it’s specifically the right whale, but we know these issues are going to continue to be prevalent in our industries,” he said. “We’re looking at a myriad of technologies that exist outside of the marine electronics world and bring them into the marine electronics world.”

This would include alerts on a boat’s multifunction display, utilizing drones to monitor and follow pods of whales, writing algorithms to monitor thermal imaging cameras, and even AI. However, Tally said that these plans are at the very beginning of the process and that finding a solution — and funding — will take time.

“Instead of closing off a giant section of the ocean, we have information directly correlating to where an actual concern is, to have a more realistic approach to … protecting marine wildlife,” he said.

