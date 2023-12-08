Taking Out the Trash: Regulated Garbage on Yachts

For U.S.-based vessels, travel abroad puts yachts at frontline in the battle to prevent pests and diseases from entering the U.S.

There was a lot of trash talk during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show – specifically what incoming yachts are to do with their garbage after trips abroad.

Since 2015, the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) has organized a government representative panel for the yachting industry to communicate directly with U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP); this year it also included officers from the U.S. Department Of Agriculture (USDA).

Code of Federal Regulation Title 7 330.400 is in place to protect the country’s borders against the introduction of exotic animal and plant pests and diseases often brought in by aircraft and marine vessels. About 30 yacht captains and industry professionals gathered at FLIBS to learn more about how yachts are affected by ‘regulated garbage’ and other topics.

Private vessels are the frontline to protect U.S. plants and animals, according to Karen Maguylo, national policy manager with U.S. Department Of Agriculture (USDA) Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

“The risk is real,” Maguylo said.

Maguylo and Jan Gonzalez, agriculture operations manager with Office of Field Operations Miami / Tampa Field Office with CBP, DHS, and USDA were invited on board several large yachts during the show to talk with captains and chefs about the challenges they face when their food stores and generated garbage are ‘in a regulated status’ after travel to a foreign port or place outside the continental United States or Canada, or to a U.S. Territory or possession in the last 24 months.

Yachts have three ways to deal with foreign garbage to fight concerns including the highly contagious African swine fever that can affect domestic and feral swine (but is not transmitted from pigs to humans) and the Oriental fruit fly. The options are to purge and disinfect, garbage off-load, or take no action. The choice is typically according to cruising license status and how often they want to face possible port inspections. But as with most yacht situations, variables to U.S. entry can still apply. Yacht agents can often assist.

The purge and disinfect option starts with a call to CBP’s agriculture department for a list of approved garbage haulers and an appointment with a CBP agriculture specialist. Then regulated items are removed and the areas disinfected. The garbage must be handled by a Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) approved facility that will incinerate or sterilize. Finally, a vessel inspection report will be issued.

The garbage off-load option requires the call, appointment and removal, but only regulated garbage is authorized for removal while regulated food stores and provisions remain on board. This leaves the vessel in regulated status and subject to potential inspections.

The take no action choice leaves all regulated items (garbage, food stores and provisions) on board and to be maintained by the yacht according to regulations in the CFR while in U.S. waters. The yacht remains regulated and subject to potential inspections. In no case is regulated garbage allowed to be dumped into U.S. waters or domestic garbage bins or dumpsters.

In other topics, Lieutenant Commander Kimberly Glore with USCG Sector Miami, chief of vessel inspection, clarified that there is still no U.S. flag code, but the process is in the works. She also clarified the difference between two arriving and departing vessel reporting apps:

Reporting Offsite Arrival – Mobile, known as ROAM, is managed through CBP and is not related to USCG.

Advance Notice of Arrival Policy and Electronic Notice of Arrival/Departure – eNOAD is managed through USCG.

Lieutenant Edward Wright, assistant chief, Investigations Division, USCG Sector Miami answered questions regarding reportable marine casualties as described in 46 CFR. Mariners are required to report certain injuries and engine issues from fatalities to loss of propulsion. The USCG command center is manned 24 hours for assessment as to whether a concern is a reportable situation.

As with any issues, mariners should reach out to official government offices for specific details.

