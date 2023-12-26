Tankoa Yachts Obtains “Ex Privilege” Area

The Genoa-based boutique shipyard, Tankoa Yachts, has obtained an “Ex Privilege” area within the Port of Civitavecchia.

Tankoa Yachts has announced the concession of the “Ex Privilege” area within the Port of Civitavecchia, where the shipyard plans to establish a new and modern center for naval shipbuilding.

As the boutique shipyard continues to construct and sell luxury yachts from 40 meters and above, the Civitavecchia based area has been identified as a potential location for the production activities of metalworking, hulls, superstructures, assembly, and pre-assembly of all yachts. The final assembly will continue to be the responsibility of the Genoa shipyard.

Once reaching full capacity, Tankoa will produce four yachts per year, each above 40 meters. The shipyard also has other plans with the Civitavecchia area, including refit operations if a waterfront area for hauling and launching yachts becomes available.

This operation involves an initial investment of 3 million euros, which will focus on starting steel and aluminum metalworking activities, along with pre-assembly. The initial investment also plans to grow the local business cluster that already has knowledge of such activities.

Infrastructural plans include the construction of a slipway, a haulage, a launching basin, and the installation of a travel lift with a 500–600-ton capacity for yachts up to 60 meters in length. The plans that Tankoa has in store for the Civitavecchia area align with the increasing amount of the world’s production that happens in the region between Livorno and Genoa.

“Our vision for Civitavecchia is to manufacture hulls and internalize part of the welding activities. Tasks that have been outsourced until now can be brought in-house, allowing us to have direct control over the quality of the work,” said Guido Orsi, Tankoa’s marketing manager.

