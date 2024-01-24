Bahamas Charter Show Begins Tomorrow

The Bahamas Charter Show is held in Nassau from Jan. 25 to 28.

The Bahamas Charter Show is back in Nassau and starts tomorrow. The event is spread across four different marina locations including Atlantis, Bay Street Marina, Nassau Cruise Port, The Pointe Marina and Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, while Sunday’s time is yet to be confirmed. If you’re in town early, the show is hosting a pre-event welcome reception today from 6 to 8 p.m.

Presented by the Association of Bahamas Marinas in partnership with IYBA and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, the show is a charter broker-only event. Water and ground transportation will be provided during the show.

Representatives from Bay Street Marina, The Point Marina, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina, Nassau Cruise Port, and Atlantis Marina will be available at the show for one-on-one meetings. Check out John Watlings Distillery, Baha Mar Resort, and Margaritaville Resort for entertainment around the show!

Triton will be at the show taking pictures of captains and crew working! Click here to check out our past photo galleries!

Related Posts Antigua show cancelled Organizers have cancelled the 59th edition of the Antigua charter show, scheduled for the first week of December. They cited COVID concerns as the reason.…

Charter show crew bring A game Newport -- Crew were busy giving tours on Wednesday as the 2016 Newport Charter Yacht Show heated up, but they still found time to share…

Newport20: Newport charter show postponed Organizers of the annual Newport Charter Yacht Show, held in partnership with the American Yacht Brokers Association, have decided to postpone the show. Originally scheduled…

Topics: