Diesel Services of America Wins “Most Service Activity” Award

Diesel Services of America was awarded the “Most Service Activity” by MAN-MEC, Pompano.

Diesel Services of America has been awarded the “Most Service Activity” by MAN-MEC, Pompano due to their MAN engine warranty service/repairs, filed with MAN-MEC. The marine engine sales, service, and maintenance provider was established in 1981 and has served Southeast Florida and the Caribbean for over four decades.

Diesel Services of America’s service team is comprised of nine marine technicians, six of which being MAN trained and certified. A technical service support advisor is also part of the team and is an expert MAN marine technician and a full-time warranty administrator.

The team performs warranty service on MAN engines for Azimut, Ferretti, Ocean Alexander and any other boat builders that power their vessels with MAN engines.

“Our relationship with MAN-MEC and the boat builder dealers has made us among the first MAN dealer to call when there is an issue with an engine, wrote Sasha Rios, Diesel Services of America’s service manager. “This has also allowed us to create relationships with the owners and captains, which in turn use Diesel Services of America for the required maintenance needed to maintain warranty, and repairs when the engines are no longer within warranty.”

