Hullbot Offers a Harm-Free Antifouling Solution

A dirty hull can be a real drag. Hullbot, a startup based in Sydney, Australia, wants to change that with its autonomous underwater drones.

These drones present a harm-free anti-fouling solution, with the Hullbot technology keeping boats “clean and free from slime all year round with zero chemicals.” Regular hull cleaning has many benefits — it reduces the transferal of invasive species, saves fuel, increases performance, and decreases carbon emissions.

The eco benefits are excellent. Frequent cleaning is better for the planet as it prevents biofouling, increasing fuel usage — currently 1% of global emissions. It also eliminates the need for antifouling, Hullbot says, which will lower the amount of microplastics released from ship and yacht coatings. Currently, 55,000 tonnes are released each year. According to Hullbot, nearly 80% of invasive marine species transfer is caused by hull biofouling. The robot also collects data to identify coverage and species of marine fouling.

Apart from the green advantages, the integrated robotic system can perform underwater inspections, mapping, and early-stage biofouling removal. The unit is small and portable, weighing just 12 kilograms, can also clean props and shafts, and is suitable for all coatings — cleaning speeds, pressure, and brushes can be adjusted.

The Hullbot can be deployed unattended whenever it suits the user and is monitored remotely and supervised by the Hullbot team.

The system is currently being trialed with various marine businesses in Australia.

