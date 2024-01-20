JetCycle Launches New Foiling Trimaran Pedal E-Boat

JetCycle, a French startup founded in 2020 that specializes in the design and manufacturing of pedal boats, is unveiling its latest pedal boat model, the E JetCycle, at bootDüsseldorf this month.

The E JetCycle appears like a recumbent bike that hydrofoils on water. The new trimaran model is more accessible than the previous JetCycle Max, which was powered by pedaling and required “power, cardio, and balance,” said Nicolas Picard, the director of JetCycle. Picard led the development of the inaugural model, the JetCycle Max, in 2021.

Recognizing that some users might need a boost, the latest E JetCycle integrates hybrid drive technology and offers a durable battery with up to three hours of autonomy. The trimaran hull provides excellent stability and makes foiling easier. “Intuitive flight and direction controls make it accessible to all users, complemented by an adjustable pedal system based on user size,” the press release states. “Moreover, the product prioritizes environmental friendliness with no noise and zero emissions.”

The new trimaran model is heavier and has a “more formidable look.” The arms connecting the side hulls to the central hull serve a dual purpose — increased stability and a swim platform that makes it easier for users to climb back on board.

“The ideal customer for our new E JetCycle product is someone who appreciates more sustainable water-based leisure activities while at the same time being in tune with the premium experience they are used to in the world of yachting and waterside resorts,” said Picard. It’s also a more manageable model for those who may have been nervous about foiling.

Check out Triton’s Tenders & Toys coverage in the December 2023 issue for more yacht toys.

