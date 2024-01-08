MarineMax Acquires Williams Tenders USA

MarineMax acquired Williams Tenders USA, adding tenders to the luxury yacht and superyachts the company already offers.

MarineMax, the world’s largest recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht services company announced that it acquired Williams Tenders USA today. The acquisition is expected to close by March 31, 2024.

Williams Tenders USA is a premier distributor and retailer for UK-based Williams Jet Tenders Ltd. and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. Williams Jet Tenders manufactures rigid inflatable tenders for the luxury yacht market and offers tenders through its own showroom and its network of 20 US-based dealers.

“Williams Tenders USA complements our product and service offerings, enhancing the value we provide to yacht and superyacht customers,” stated Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax. “This transaction aligns with a key element of our growth strategy of acquiring high-quality businesses that expand our unique portfolio of assets, strengthen our margin profile, and deepen our relationships with customers across the recreational marine ecosystem.”

MarineMax and Williams Tenders USA also forecast the acquisition to be accretive in the first full year of operations.

“MarineMax is an outstanding organization with a reputation for excellence. Their extensive resources and global network will enable us to further scale our independently run operations across North America,” said Chris Rimmer, president of Williams Tenders USA. “As a result, Williams Tenders USA will be able to better serve our yacht customers and dealers and propel our business to a new level of growth.”

