Miami International Boat Show Hosts New Startup Pitch Event

Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is the home of the inaugural Blue Startup Pitch Event.

Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show has teamed up with Yachting Ventures and Seaworthy Collective for the inaugural Blue Startup Pitch Event.

The event showcases global startups in the ocean and maritime innovation (BlueTech) sectors. The startup pitches will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges from the Miami region. Presentations from keynote speakers and discussions among panelists will also occur at the event.

Selected startups that participate in the event will follow one of two respective tracks, blue economy or leisure marine. Invited startups will have the opportunity to forge connections with potential investors and industry leaders that are invited to the exclusive event.

Captains and crew with startups and developing products are invited to submit their application to participate in the event. Startups related to the blue economy should submit their application here, while startups in the leisure marine sector submit here. Blue economy related startups will also be eligible for consideration in Seaworthy’s upcoming Startup Studio and Incubator program launching this Spring.

“We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural Blue Startup Pitch Event to the renowned Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show,” said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets. “This collaboration between Yachting Ventures and Seaworthy Collective represents a significant milestone, bringing together the blue economy and marine leisure sectors in a dynamic showcase of global innovation.”

Triton was at last year’s Miami International Boat Show snapping pictures of captains and crew! Click here to see them.

Topics: