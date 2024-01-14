Nautical Ventures Expands to Florida’s Panhandle

Nautical Ventures has expanded by adding a new location in the Florida panhandle.

Nautical Ventures has purchased Wefings Marine, adding another store to its multiple locations. Wefings Marine is located in Eastpoint, Florida, between Tallahassee and Pensacola.

Wefings Marine is an established dealer with a history spanning over 100 years. It started as an old-fashioned ship’s chandlery in 1909, serving the commercial fishing community and recreational boaters.

The company continues to serve the boating industry and has a philosophy of selling curated, unusual, and seaworthy craft. Some of the products they offer have included Pilothouse and Trailerable Trawlers, Downeast style boats, and catamarans.

“We are genuinely excited to join the Nautical Ventures team and become a part of their family,” said Marc Grove, owner of Wefings Marine.

The move to Florida’s panhandle is one that the company has planned before the pandemic. The Eastpoint addition increases Nautical Ventures’ locations to six. The company already. has locations in Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Stuart, and Tampa.

“Now that the marketplace has reached some normalization, the timing for this move is perfect,” said Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures. “But now, with an infusion of our DNA into their location, we can grow their business exponentially benefitting both their marine community and their employees alike.”

