Nominations for The Honours 2024 Now Open

Looking to nominate a fellow crewmember for their exceptional service? Check out The Honours 2024!

The Superyacht Life Foundation and the Monaco Yacht Show are teaming up again for the 2024 edition of The Honours. Nominations for this year’s edition are now open.

Last year’s The Honours saw superyacht First Officer and DEI advocate Jenny Matthews, yacht owner and philanthropist Wendy Schmidt, and YachtAid Global director Zoran Selakovic receive the prestigious Bowsprit award. The recipients exemplified the Honours’ purpose of philanthropic, environmental, and humanitarian initiatives through which superyachting has played a central role.

The Honours is now accepting nominees from anyone in the industry, whether that is superyacht owners, crewmembers, or industry leaders. Anyone from a scientist making breakthrough discoveries to a deckhand that provides exemplary service can be nominated – as long as it demonstrates exceptional work in the super yacht world.

Winners will not only be celebrated as exceptional individuals in the industry but will also receive the Bowspirit award. The award is inspired by the top-down outline of a bow with bowspirit scything through the water and is produced by Preciosa.

Click here to make a nomination or learn more about The Honours!

