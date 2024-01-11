Ocean Exchange Announces Winners of 2023 Guy Harvey Foundation Awards

The future is in good hands. The Ocean Exchange presented three innovators with Guy Harvey Foundation awards.

Ocean Exchange and the Guy Harvey Foundation Collegiate Award is granted to a solution that furthers our understanding of the ocean and helps minimize the impact on resources. The goal is to ultimately include more resilient bodies of water, plus healthy marine life and coastlines.

OnDeck Fisheries AI, a Vancouver start-up that’s “revolutionizing” fisheries monitoring and enabling sustainable fisheries management, was the recipient of the $10,000 Collegiate Award.

“OnDeck Fisheries AI’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence software exemplifies a commitment to sustainable fisheries monitoring, aligning seamlessly with our mission to protect and preserve marine life,” said Guy Harvey Foundation CEO Jessica Harvey in a press release. “This award celebrates not just a remarkable achievement but a visionary leap toward a future where technology and conservation harmoniously coalesce.”

In partnership with Florida Atlantic University High School in Boca Raton, Florida, senior Ava Detassis received the 2023 Guy Harvey Foundation and Ocean Exchange Conservation Award of $1,000 and Nexus Art Award of $500.

Detassis’ “Sarcasm for Sargassum: A Fashion Brand Sustained by Sargassum” proposal created a fashion line using excess sargassum washed ashore as an eco-friendly alternative to the fashion industry’s current unsustainable production methods. She uses sargassum in the brand’s thread, dye, and packing materials.

FAU High School sophomore Kezia Abraham won the 2023 Guy Harvey Foundation and Ocean Exchange Scholar Award of $500 for her proposal: “Use of Sargassum as a Formidable Agricultural Biofertilizer and Ruminant Feed.

Abraham’s theory is that sargassum-based fertilizers may help reduce the amount of farmland required for livestock and also lower nitrogen-rich fertilizer usage. Sargassum reportedly enriches the soil and allows crops to grow more organically, with the feed also acting as a diet supplement that includes all necessary nutrients. Sargassum products are also reportedly easier to digest than current livestock diets — and sargassum products are cheaper and can help counteract global warming.

“It is so important for us to inspire, educate, and engage the next generation of marine conservationists, and that’s what we aspire to do with the GHF Conservation, Scholar, and Nexus Art Awards,” Harvey said. “I love that Ava combined sustainability and fashion in her proposal since our brand is committed to making products that contribute to ocean conservation and marine education, and, like her, we are focused on making responsible apparel that consumers can feel good about wearing. The Guy Harvey brand continuously implements innovative, sustainable manufacturing practices, using REPREVE polyester and new THREADCYCLED™ technology (repurposing 100% of textile waste into upcycled yarn), and we power our manufacturing facility with solar panels and purify 100% of the water used in the dying and steaming process. Kezia’s proposal aligns perfectly with our mission of finding solutions to conservation through scientific research. Both students are so dedicated to conservation and sustainability. We can all be excited by the direction these budding scientists are taking.”

Triton covered The Guy Harvey Foundation naming a whale shark in November 2023. Read here.

Photo: Kristen Detassis, Ava Detassis, Kezia Abraham, Susan Rode, Bijoy Abraham

Photo credit: The Guy Harvey Foundation

