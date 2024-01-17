SeaKeepers, Maiden, and Seabed Partner for Ocean Research and Women Empowerment

The International SeaKeepers Society, Maiden, and Seabed 2030 have joined forces to advance ocean research during the 2023/24 Ocean Globe Race.

The International SeaKeepers Society partnered with Maiden as they pause their world tour to compete in the Ocean Globe Race (OGR). Since September 2021, Maiden has been on a global journey of over 30,000 nautical miles, visiting 20 destinations, and engaging with schools, charities, and organizations.

Maiden is pausing this journey to compete in the OGR. The OGR is a fully crewed retro race that is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Whitbread Round the World Race.

Tracy Edwards MBE was the skipper of the first all-female crew in the 1989 Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race, and is using Maiden to educate, empower, and elevate girls worldwide. Edwards and her team faced challenges during the 1989 race, but she has since challenged the status quo and created a path for future generations of female sailors.

“SeaKeepers’ collaboration with Maiden extends beyond the OGR. Maiden is a proud SeaKeepers program partner and a supporter of The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project,” Edwards said. “The crew carries the Seabed 2030 logger on board, contributing valuable data to map the ocean floor as part of SeaKeepers’ Citizen Science initiative. The logger was installed before the OGR, and the first leg of data from the UK to Cape Town is already in the hands of SeaKeepers’ Citizen Science team.”

The International SeaKeepers Society is a not-for-profit organization that facilitates oceanographic research, conservation, and education through direct involvement with the yachting community. SeaKeepers created a video highlighting Maiden’s journey as well as detailing their new partnership.

“Maiden’s journey is not just a race around the globe; it’s a testament to the resilience and capability of women in sailing,” said Gill Rodrigues, director of international relations for SeaKeepers. “Their dedication to education, empowerment, and ocean research reflects SeaKeepers’ mission, making this partnership a powerful force for positive change.”

