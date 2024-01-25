Seasy to Launch New Premium Marina Service in 2024

Austrian startup Seasy, a marina booking company, is launching a new premium service.

Initially founded in 2020, Seasy’s tagline, “Making Sea Life Easy,” is an obvious clue to its purpose. It helps make marina bookings easier and digitizes the booking and cruising process with no booking fees.

“By streamlining the marina berth booking processes, Seasy has eliminated a once time-consuming task, providing a better and more technologically advanced solution.” The company analyzes user behavior and optimizes marina use.

Seasy is planning to launch Seasy Plus in Q2 this year. It’s a new, premium service offering enhanced options like concierge services, marina discounts, and priority access to additional features like Marine Traffic and live weather info. The new service is €49 annually.

The marina booking platform has also formed new partnerships with the Austrian Sailing Federation and Yacht-Pool Insurance Services. “Our new partnerships with the Austrian Sailing Federation and Yacht-Pool Insurance Services mark a significant leap forward for Seasy. These collaborations not only unlock access to Seasy Plus but also broaden the community features for our partners’ members, merging tradition with innovation and setting sail towards a future where booking a marina berth is as easy as the breeze,” said Founder Niklas Baumgartner.

The platform saw big numbers last year, with more than 2,000 daily users during the summer of 2023, and it assisted with 72,000 marina stays and grew its community to more than 440,000 users. The plan for 2024 is to continue expanding its network to include charter companies, create more strategic partnerships, and increase its services.

