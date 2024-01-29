State of the Marina Industry: A Captain’s Perspective

Tending to your vessel and making sure charter guests are enjoying their stay is usually at the top of a captain’s priority list, but picking the right marina doesn’t fall too far behind. Most captains have their preferred marinas in different regions, and the list is usually swayed by the lack of problems encountered. Although those preferences can be overruled by costs and owner decisions, marinas that excel in removing these issues tend to be the ones captains return to. Triton asked captains and marina professionals about some of the biggest issues the marina industry is facing and how it can improve.

Slip Space at a Premium

“The yachting industry is outpacing the marina industry two to one, specifically in South Florida,” said Capt. Douglas Meier, captain of M/Y Renaissance and founder of Bottom Line.

The unavailability of slip space has increasingly become an issue, and it isn’t only Florida-based marinas. Capt. Meier frequently travels to New England and encounters the same issue there, too.

“Boat construction has surpassed boat storage, times 10,” Meier said.

Working around the limited slip spaces often means booking in advance as far as possible. Unfortunately, this isn’t always possible for captains working private yachts like Capt. Kent Kohlberger.

“We work around the owner’s timeline and a lot of the times I have found that the owners like to wait until the last month or the last few weeks,” Kohlberger said.

Securing dockage with no time to spare isn’t an easy task, but Kohlberger makes it happen by creating real, working relationships within the industry. These workarounds might mean being put on transient dockage for a bit or not fretting when the marina asks you to move to another space.

Although building more slips might seem like the obvious solution to the shortage, it isn’t always possible – especially in a city like Fort Lauderdale. Alan Montgomery, the dockmaster at the 17th Street Yacht Basin, is pessimistic when it comes to a sudden increase in slip spaces in Fort Lauderdale.

“The only increase that’s going to happen is when the new Las Olas city docks are finished, but for the most part the existing docks are all there is,” Montgomery said.

Marina Staff

“There’s definitely a shortage of skilled labor and I don’t think it’s the fault of marinas, I just think it’s the nature of the beast right now,” said Capt. Les Annan. “The pool isn’t very big to hire people to get them to do this.”

Annan’s observation echoes the worries of other captains, specifically Capt. Phillip Jacobson. Jacobson has noticed this issue his entire time working in the industry. He has become accustomed to assuming every dockhand he works with has zero experience, as well as not trusting them unless he personally knows them.

“You would expect them to be competent because you’re at a prestigious marina,” Jacobson said. “Sometimes you got to take the lines off again, put them where they belong – inefficient is what I’d call it.”

Unskilled marina staff is an issue that Suntex Marinas account for, according to Senior Vice President Sam Chavers. Chavers manages and directs marinas throughout Florida and the northeast regions. Chavers and Suntex put new hires through an extensive training program and makes sure that their marina teams have experienced members.

“We put a long tenure of staff as a whole and like to keep that because I think that is very important, too,” Chavers said. “As these situations come up that people (marina staff) have seen and they’ve done, they know what the crews and captains are needing and wanting in a certain time.”

Safety on the Docks

“For some reason people think that yachts aren’t like homes and they feel like they should be able to walk on,” Capt. Annan said. “The ability to have some sort of restricted access is good.”

On July 17, 2023, M/Y Kaos, a 110-meter Oceanco, was vandalized by two climate activists with paint in Ibiza, Spain. The activists breached marina security and sprayed paint across the yacht while holding signs stating, “You Consume Others Suffer.” On Sept. 8, the vessel was vandalized again, this time in Barcelona.

Although the paint was eventually cleaned off and no harm was done to any one on board, marina security was still breached, twice. This example, albeit costly and disruptive, wasn’t as violent as some situations can be.

On June 30, 2023, Anselmo Orge was attacked and choked by another man before having his chain stolen, according to a WPBF report. The attack occurred at Riviera Beach Marina Village in Riviera Beach, Florida. Although Orge survived and the assailant was eventually arrested, this incident is yet another example that shows the need for marina security.

Alan Montgomery makes sure to keep an eye on cameras, walk the docks, and supervise the property whenever he is working as the dockmaster of the 17th Street Yacht Basin. While the marina doesn’t have marina security staff, it is a part of the Hilton Fort Lauderdale, which does have hotel security supervising the property. One tip Montgomery suggests that helps deter members of the public that believe they can just walk on board is a “Private” sign.

Other Issues

While all the captains focused on the three issues above, there are still others that they believe can be improved. Marina power is something most captains spoke on, specifically the need for more of it. As yachts continue to get larger and more advanced, they require stronger amounts of power. Capt. Kohlberger suggests a minimum of 480V 3-phase power for all marinas.

Although the need for skilled workers was touched on, the decline in real workers was something Capt. Meier has noticed. He understands the pros of self-service marina platforms like Dockwa, but he wishes there were still people on the ground.

“With the use of Dockwa you’re losing the communication between yourself and the dockmaster. It’s kind of frustrating” Meier said.

One topic that every captain agreed on was the choice between floating and fixed docks. Floating docks were always the preferred form of dockage, but captains rarely had the opportunity to be picky. Instead, they had to take what they could get, as empty slip spaces continue to become scarce.

Even with the issues that marinas are experiencing, Chavers looks at them as reasons to get better.

“We’re always striving to improve them (marinas) and create more amenities for the captains, the crews, and guests on board,” Chavers said. “I would call it more of an opportunity.”

