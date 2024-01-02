Superyacht References Adds Mental Health Support to Crew Services

Superyacht References added mental health support to their career guidance, coaching, mentorship, and crew referencing services.

Superyacht References has added a free 24/7 crew helpline to their crew services. The line provides a confidential space for crew to talk through issues they are experiencing on board and receive some guidance on how to deal with their situation. This helpline can be used through different modes of communication, like a phone call or a WhatsApp chat.

The company also has articles oriented on addressing stress management while working in the industry and offer special discounts to partner services for crew. These services take a holistic approach and remain free for all crew.

On top of mental health support, Superyacht References continues to offer career guidance services. The team at Superyacht References speaks with a crew member’s network to gain valuable insights on the specific crew member, which turns into feedback to help guide them in career choices.

Feedback from crew member’s past employers is also used by Superyacht References to support any crew going living with mental health issues or going through challenges on board. The company ensures impacted crew members have the necessary tools and resources before embarking on a new vessel.

These services are made possible through Superyacht References’ coaching and mentorship team. Dedicated professionals oversee the programs and services being given to crew, making sure the development of crew members is placed at the forefront of their priorities.

