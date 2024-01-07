YATCO and Triton Partner with the Stuart Boat Show

YATCO and Triton will be partnering with the largest show on Florida’s Treasure Coast, the Stuart Boat Show, taking place from January 12 – 14, 2024. Featuring over 205 local, national and international exhibitors with hundreds of boats both in-water and on land on display, attendees can discover all boats from pontoons and center consoles to speed boats, sportfishing boats and luxury motor yachts in a range of sizes from 12 to 90 feet and over.

YATCO and Triton will both be on the ground at the show to meet and greet guests and also participate in a number of social events. YATCO and Triton will be sponsoring a Great Gatsby themed vendor appreciation event being hosted on Saturday, January 13, from 6 – 8 p.m.

About YATCO

YATCO, the Trusted Global Marketplace of YachtingTM, with over 20 years in the yachts for sale marketplace, is the sole online service dedicated exclusively to central listings by qualified professionals only with over 20 years in the yachts for sale marketplace. With over $50 billion in yachts for sale, the company supports more than 5,000 yachting professionals, 500 websites and facilitates over $7.5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through its proprietary BOSS (Back Office Software Solution). Committed to 100% pure data, YATCO serves the professional yachting community with accuracy, integrity, and cutting-edge technology.

About Triton

The Triton is an award-winning publication that has been a trusted source of news and connection in South Florida’s yachting community for 17 years. Our mission is to give captains and crew the information they need to help them run their boats and manage their careers, as well as to help our advertisers better market their products and services to these yachting professionals. Today, under new ownership, the Triton has an exciting new look, a greatly expanded scope of operations, and an invigorated effort to connect with readers across all platforms.

Related Posts Triton Spotter: Atlanta Boat Show The Triton was spotted at the Atlanta Boat Show in January with David Prince, owner of Grass Shack at Lake Lanier, along with Mike Moulder…

Refit Show returns The fourth annual Refit Show concluded last night with a networking happy hour after a full day of seminars, demos and exhibits. Though official statistics…

Triton Spotted in Brazil Andreia Caprioli and Capt. Ned Stone keep up with the latest Triton news during a visit to the beach town of Ubatuba, Brazil. They attended…

Topics: