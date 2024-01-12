YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y TAYRONA, M/Y REARDEN STEEL, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y TAYRONA, M/Y REARDEN STEEL, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y TAYRONA

M/Y TAYRONA is a 131-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $14,495,000 in La Romana, La Romana Province, Dominican Republic. The 40-meter vessel was built by SUNSEEKER in the United Kingdom and delivered in 2012.

TAYRONA underwent a refit in 2020 by the Sanlorenzo shipyard and completed the five-year RINA inspection in 2021. The vessel has three decks on board, with its expansive upper deck featuring a jacuzzi, bar, and sun loungers, while its main deck provides an ideal spot for relaxation and outdoor dining.

The vessel can accommodate 11 guests in five cabins, while offering room for up to seven crewmembers. Its 2 MTU 12V 4000 M93 engines (3,140HP) let it reach a max speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots while also having a range of 1,500 nautical miles with 29,000-liter fuel tanks. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y TAYRONA!

M/Y REARDEN STEEL

M/Y REARDEN STEEL is a 121-foot motor yacht that was built by Dutch yacht manufacturer MOONEN and delivered in 2001. The vessel is currently for sale for $10,450,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With a season full time crew on board, the vessel is meticulously taken care of.

REARDEN STEEL can reach a max speed of 12.5 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots. The vessel has five cabins on board. REARDEN STEEL is registered under the Jamaican flag state and its port of registry is Port Antonio. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y REARDEN STEEL!

M/Y INACE Aventura

M/Y INACE Aventura is a 164-foot motor yacht that was built and delivered in 2024. The vessel is currently for sale in Ilhabela, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Its asking price is on application. The motor yacht is labelled at 499GT and is equipped with two primary cabins and an additional four cabins for guests, an elevator that provides access to all decks, and a sizable beach club. The vessel can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATO here for more information on M/Y INACE Aventura.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Work of Art

M/Y Work of Art is a 93-foot sport fisherman yacht built by VIKING and delivered in 2015. The vessel has six staterooms on board and has a beam of 7.34 meters. For more information on the recently sold vessel visit YATCO here.

