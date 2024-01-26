YATCO’s Fleet Friday: S/Y L’AQUILA, M/Y Jules, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including S/Y L’AQUILA, M/Y Jules, and more!

S/Y L’AQUILA

S/Y L’AQUILA is a 137-foot sailing yacht that is for sale for $10,769,766 in Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey. The vessel was built by MENGI YAY and delivered in 2021. The sailing yacht features a design by GINTON and holds a RINA class. It is commercially compliant and can accommodate 10 guests in five staterooms.

L’AQUILA comes equipped with a powerful rigging system and only requires a 15-knot wind to navigate. The yacht can reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots with a range of 2,850 nautical miles. Visit YATCO here for more information on S/Y L’AQUILA.

M/Y Jules

M/Y Jules is a 121-foot motor yacht that was built by CUSTOM LINE and delivered in 2022. The cockpit motor yacht is currently for sale for $18,900,000 in Nassau, Bahamas. The vessel has five cabins on board, large hull windows, a bow lounging area, and storage for tender and toys. Its sundeck features a constant temperature jacuzzi, ample bow sunpads, full bar with stools and lounge seating under the jet-black hardtop.

Jules can reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. There are four crew cabins on board. The vessel is built to RINA and MCA certifications but is not for sale to U.S. residents while in U.S. waters. For more information on M/Y Jules click here!

M/Y NMN

M/Y NMN is a 162-foot motor yacht that was built by NEREIDS in 2008. It is currently for sale in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey with its price being available upon application. Six guest cabins are on board NMN with additional accommodation for nine crewmembers in five more cabins. The vessel has never been chartered and can cruise up to 4,500 nautical miles at its cruising speed of 14 knots. It can also reach a max speed of 16 knots. NMN’s exterior was refit in 2011 and its interior in 2020. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y NMN!

M/Y DEEP BLUE III

M/Y DEEP BLUE III is a 102-foot flybridge motor yacht that was built by SANLORENZO and delivered in 2019. The recently sold vessel has five staterooms on board and can reach a max speed of 28 knots while maintaining a cruising speed of 21 knots. For more information on M/Y DEEP BLUE III visit YATCO here!

