Chief Engineer Roy Temme Dies After Accident Aboard Baton Rouge

Chief Engineer Roy Temme of the 62-meter M/Y Baton Rouge has died after reportedly being electrocuted aboard the vessel.

Temme was found unresponsive in the engine room on Feb. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Local media reports claim the vessel experienced a power outage in English Harbour.

According to a Burgess statement, “The chief engineer received urgent medical attention before being taken to hospital. He was sadly pronounced dead at 10:19 a.m. (local time ANU).

“The next of kin has been notified and we are working with the authorities to ascertain further details into the incident,” the statement read.

Burgess is also providing guidance to the crew on board the vessel. “We ask at this time that you respect their privacy. Our deepest thoughts go out to family, friends, and colleagues.”

The investigation is ongoing.

A crowdfunding collection has been set up through Collctv to help Temme’s family with expenses.

