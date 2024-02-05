Costa Rica and Panama as Yachting Destinations

Costa Rica and Panama are famous for their stunning beauty, so take the opportunity to discover some of the area’s natural wonders.

Discovering Costa Rica

Costa Rica is world-renowned for its natural beauty and biodiversity. Its spectacular natural landscapes encompass rugged mountains, active volcanoes, and tropical (and dry!) rainforests, with gorgeous beaches and waters to entice all outdoor enthusiasts. The country is a haven for nature lovers and eco-tourists, with more than 25%designated a national park or conserved area. Costa Rica has 12 climactic zones, and with more than half a million species of animals within its borders, it is said to possess the highest density of biodiversity of any country. It also has four UNESCO World Heritage Sites within its borders.

There’s something for everyone — from the adventurous crewmember looking to hike the rainforest to the one who needs to recharge and relax on the beach. For the go-getter, there’s canyoning, rafting, surfing, fishing, diving, ziplining, horse riding, hiking, and more.

The people are generally friendly and laid-back, embracing their pura vida (pure life) lifestyle, which is both a motto and a salutation. While the country is generally safe, pay attention to your surroundings, travel light, and leave valuables at home.

Marina Papagayo

Papagayo, Costa Rica

Marina Papagayo has 180 fully serviced berths for vessels up to 250 feet. Services and amenities include mooring assistance, 24/7 monitoring, provisioning, fuel bunkering, and concierge services. A Ship’s Store and gourmet market are also located in the marina.

Peninsula Papagayo offers plenty for downtime. A new nature center and macaw sanctuary are located on the peninsula, and beach lovers can choose between several surrounding beaches, including Playa Cocal, Playa Iguanita, and Playa Nacascolo. If you want more excitement, consider the Witch’s Rock Canopy Tour, just a few minutes away. The canopy zipline tour guides you through the forest for about 90 minutes, with multiple platform stops. Not far from the marina is the Diamante Eco Adventure Park, which offers a wildlife animal sanctuary, ziplining, and ATV tours. The Park also provides a cultural experience tour. If you’re excited to explore the water world, there are lots of Papagayo dive sites not far away, including the famous Punta Argentina, Tortuga, and Cabeza de Mono.

https://peninsulapapagayo.com/marina/

Marina Pez Vela

Quepos, Costa Rica

Marina Pez Vela offers 195 berths for boats up to 200 feet on its floating concrete docks. Safe operating depth is 14 feet, and the marina is tucked away in a custom-designed cofferdam, offering increased protection from wind and waves. Amenities include fuel, pump-out facilities, on-site garbage and recycling, 24/7 security, fiber-optic internet, concierge services, and dry stack for 40 boats up to 38 feet. The plaza outside the marina has restaurants, groceries, and shopping.

Marina Pez Vela hosts approximately 10 fishing tournaments each year, among them the Offshore World Championships and the Quepos Billfish Cup. Sportfishing tours abound here, so get out there and reel in the big one. The marina is close to the Manuel Antonio National Park, so consider a guided Jet Ski tour to check out the local sea life in comfort. (The park is also a top beach area.) Thrillseekers can visit Skydive Costa Rica for a 10,000-foot jump that includes a 20-minute flight over the area. After your freefall, you get approximately five to eight minutes to ride the wind.

https://marinapezvela.com/

Marina Bahia Golfito

Golfito, Costa Rica

IGY’s Marina Bahia Golfito offers dockage for vessels between 40 and 350 feet at the 45-berth marina in Golfito Bay in the Golfe Dulce. The site is expanding with a planned marina reconfiguration to accommodate 13 superyachts ranging from 78 to 350 feet. The nearby plaza gained a beauty salon, coffee shop, pharmacy, and medical offices, with more construction to come. The on-site fuel dock is the fastest in the region, pumping up to 210 gallons per minute, and there is dedicated crew space ashore.

The marina is near the Corcovado and Piedras National Parks, close to mangrove forests and quick access to the nearby gulf, which is teeming with wildlife, including a scalloped hammerhead shark sanctuary. The natural biodiversity is a top draw — check out the Golfe Dulce Bay Bioluminescence Kayak tour or arrange a tour to swim with the dolphins. While the boat trip takes some time from the marina, it’s an unforgettable experience to view thousands of dolphins in their natural habitat. Or stay close to the marina and explore the nearby walking trails and beaches.

https://www.marinabahiagolfito.com/

What To Know

Currency: Costa Rican colon (CRC), but U.S. dollars are widely accepted.

Language: Spanish, but English is generally spoken.

Visas: U.S., U.K., EU nationals do not require a visa, but verify before travel.

Emergency services: Call 911.

A Panamanian Powerhouse

Panama may be relatively small, but it packs a punch with its mix of natural beauty and a strong indigenous, Spanish, and Afro-Caribbean heritage. With its mountains, coastal lowlands, and archipelagos, the tropical climate makes it a popular destination. With around 25%of the country a national park or protected, nature and the region’s biodiversity play a vital role in enticing visitors. With five UNESCO World Heritage Sites within its borders — including Coiba National Park and its Special Zone of Marine Protection, Darien National Park, and La Amistad National Park — there are myriad natural and cultural wonders to be explored.

Move to explore the tropical rainforest, which covers approximately 40%of the country, or relax on the beaches, hike the mountains, surf — the Pacific coast is renowned for its excellent surf conditions — and even take in the panoramic views of Panama’s Caribbean and Pacific sides from atop Volcan Baru. Visitors can explore history and culture at the local markets or embrace the modern, vibrant Panama City with its mix of historical and contemporary offerings. The locals are generally friendly, and the country is usually safe, but exercise caution, especially within the larger cities.

The Paradise Fishing Lodge and Marina

Chiriqui, Panama

Located in the Gulf of Chiriqui, the Paradise Fishing Lodge and Marina opened in 2021 and welcomes large yachts up to 228 feet with a maximum 30-foot draft. Located close to David, it has on-site customs and immigration, unlimited freshwater, provisioning, fuel, 24/7 CCTV security, high-speed fiber optic Wi-Fi, and laundry facilities.

The Gulf of Chiriqui is well known for its diving, snorkeling, and watersports options. It’s also a top destination for saltwater anglers, so if you have saltwater in your veins, this might be the place to give it free rein and tackle hot spots like the Hannibal Bank and Montuosa Island for marlin and yellowfish tuna. This area has some of the best beaches on the Pacific side, like white-sand beauty Playa Las Lajas, just a short drive away. Divers, get your gear and head offshore to day trip out to the Isla Secas archipelago. Check out La Bruja, The Nest, or Las 3 Marias dive sites, or go even farther to the Coiba Island National Park for more diving or exploration ashore.

https://paradisefishinglodge.com/

Buenaventura Marina and Dry Stack

Río Hato, Panama

Take shelter in Buenaventura Marina, a protected inland basin offering 60 docks for vessels up to 60 feet. Services include 30- and 50-amp shore power, fuel, provisioning options, Wi-Fi, and restaurant deliveries on site, with a dry stack that can accommodate boats up to 34 feet.

If you need to stretch your legs ashore, the 18-hole Nicklaus Design championship golf course on site should have you chomping to take a swing or two. Or sweat it out at the on-site sports complex — grab your crew and make it a teambuilding activity. You could also hit the hiking trails near Anton Valley, a little over an hour away from the marina. The mountain town is set on a dormant volcano and offers a fantastic, refreshing retreat from the heat. The marina location also puts you close to some of Panama’s best sportfishing spots, including Piñas Bay, Isla Iguana, Otoque Island, and San Jose Island, so look for a charter to get your fish on. If you just need to rid yourself of that charter season tension, the Corotu Spa can knead you into jelly with its various services and hydrotherapy zone.

https://bv-marina.com/

Flamenco Marina

Panama City, Panama

Flamenco Marina is on the way to the canal’s Pacific side. The marina, which is part of the Fuerte Amador Resort & Marina, takes vessels up to 200 feet and also offers repair and maintenance. On-site services include customs and immigration, fuel, 24/7 security, Wi-Fi, laundry, trash disposal, plus a selection of restaurants and shopping.

Enjoy being just 25 minutes from Panama City and explore the lively capital city. Do it in style with The City Safari tour, which offers a 1971 VW Safari so you can be chauffeured around the old world of Casco Viejo or take in the views of Avenida Balboa. If you’re all about the nightlife, reserve the night tour to view the city’s spectacular lights. To elevate your touring experience, take a panoramic guided helicopter tour — the 20-minute tour runs all day and offers flexible timing. Maybe you want to stick close to nature; visit the Gamboa Wildlife and Sloth Sanctuary, an hour from the marina, for an up close and personal look at Panama’s wildlife.

https://www.flamencomarina.com/

Slowdowns at the Panama Canal?

Severe drought has slowed passage at the Panama Canal. Canal transits were reduced after drought affected the water levels at Gatun Lake, the artificial body of water that operates the waterway’s locks. October 2023 was the driest on record, and in anticipation of a further decline, transits were initially capped at 22 per day in December, 20 in January, and 18 in February. This is the first time the canal has restricted traffic.

However, the canal authority issued a new advisory (Advisory to Shipping No. A-54-2023) mid-December that went into effect on January 16: It raised the number of available slots for January to 24 transit slots per day due to higher rainfall and effective water conservation efforts. These transits began on January 16.

The canal authority also stated that due to the continuing water crisis, it would only allow one booking slot per customer per date. According to the Advisory of Shipping, “These measures allow the majority of vessels that want to transit the Canal to have a better chance of obtaining a reservation.”

Canal specialists continue to monitor the water crisis, and the new measures will remain in effect until conditions warrant changes.

“As 2023 is the second driest year in recorded history of the Panama Canal Watershed, the Canal has implemented an operational strategy focused on water conservation and transit reliability in the face of low rainfall and the consequent decrease in lake levels,” the Advisory of Shipping notices states. “These measures, together with direct and proactive communication with customers, have proven essential in adapting to the difficult climatic circumstances.”

https://pancanal.com/en/panama-canal-to-increase-daily-transits-to-24-starting-in-january/

What To Know

Currency: Panamanian balboa (PAB), but U.S. dollars are widely accepted.

Language: Spanish, but English is widely spoken.

Visas: U.S., U.K., EU nationals do not require a visa, but verify before travel.

Emergency services: Call 911.

