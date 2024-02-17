Former Yacht Crew Member Launches Mental Well-Being Site for Yacht Crew

Former yacht crew member Sarah Kroker has launched Mynd, a website that helps yacht crew navigate mental health while working in the industry. After leaving her yachting career and creating a recruitment company, Kroker saw just how glaring mental health problems in the industry were.

Using her personal experience, along with her knowledge as a certified mental health coach, Kroker created Mynd. The website is a collection of resources and expert guidance designed specifically for the yachting community. It also offers the Myndful toolkit, an online course that teaches crew unique practice techniques and support to boost mental well-being while managing stress and finding balance.

Mynd also provides yachties individual coaching sessions that blend both scientific and spiritual techniques. Kroker’s app hopes to help crew that are feeling unsupported, stressed, or anxious with the unique set of pressures that come from the demands of seven-star service while being away from home.

“Having experienced both the highs and the lows of the yachting lifestyle, I realized that mental health challenges in the industry are often overlooked,” Kroker said. “My journey of self-discovery and healing drove me to launch Mynd, to guide yacht crew toward a calmer, more balanced state of well-being using tools I wish I had during my time at sea.”

